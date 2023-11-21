Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State football vs. Kansas State game

The Iowa State football team (6-5) plays at Kansas State (8-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Big 12 Conference game. The Cyclones are 5-3 in the league, and the Wildcats are 6-2.

Iowa State is coming off a 26-16 loss at home vs. Texas last Saturday. Kansas State beat Kansas 31-27 on the road last Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Kansas State matchup.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State football

TV: FOX

Livestream: foxsports.com

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does the Iowa State vs. Kansas State football game start?

Time: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 25

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.

Betting line: Kansas State is favored by 10 points

A look at Iowa State and Kansas State's most recent games

IOWA STATE: Quinn Ewers passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns and No. 7 Texas pulled away from Iowa State for a 26-16 victory last Saturday in Ames. The win keeps the Longhorns alone atop the Big 12 standings and moves them closer to the conference championship game. Ewers completed 23 of 33 passes and C.J. Baxter rushed for 117 yards, helping Texas extend its winning streak to five after an Oct. 7 loss to Oklahoma. Rocco Becht threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa State but the Cyclones netted only 9 yards rushing and averaged less than a half-yard per carry.

KANSAS STATE: Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score, and No. 23 Kansas State took advantage of two special teams blunders by rival Kansas for a 31-27 road win last week. It was the Wildcats' 15th consecutive victory in the Sunflower Showdown. They kept alive their chances of defending their Big 12 title in part by turning a blocked extra point into a 2-point return and a muffed punt into the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Devin Neal ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who started former walk-on Cole Ballard at quarterback because of injuries.

