Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State football vs. Texas game in Ames

The Iowa State football team (6-4) plays host to Texas (9-1) on Saturday for a 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference game. The Cyclones are 5-2 in the league, and the Longhorns are 6-1.

Iowa State is coming off a 45-13 road victory vs. BYU last Saturday. Texas beat TCU 29-26 last Saturday on the road.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Texas matchup.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas football

TV: FOX

Livestream: foxsports.com

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Texas on Fubo

What time does the Iowa State vs. Texas football game start?

Time: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 18

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

Betting line: Texas is favored by 7 1/2 points

A look at Iowa State and Texas' most recent games

IOWA STATE: Rocco Becht threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 45-13 victory at BYU last Saturday. Becht now has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season, one shy of matching the freshman record set by current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Jaylin Noel caught both touchdown passes and tallied 98 yards on five receptions. The Cyclones had a season-high 234 yards rushing, moved to 5-0 all-time against BYU, and earned their third straight road win. Jake Retzlaff threw for 104 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in his second start for BYU. Retzlaff also had 64 of the Cougars’ season-high 188 yards rushing. BYU lost its third straight game after once again starting slow and struggling to finish drives.

TEXAS: Quinn Ewers threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in his return from a shoulder injury, helping No. 7 Texas edge TCU 29-26 last Saturday in Fort Worth. The 9-1 Longhorns also got a big lift from Jonathon Brooks, who rushed for 104 yards and two TDs and set up another score with a 73-yard gain on a short pass before getting hurt late. Ewers, a sophomore quarterback who missed two games after he got hurt on Oct. 21, completed 22 of 33 passes. Emani Bailey ran for 98 yards and a touchdown for 4-6 TCU. Last year’s national runner-up lost its third consecutive game and will have to win its last two just to get bowl eligible.

Required reading for Iowa State football fans

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Previewing Saturday's Iowa State-Texas Big 12 football game