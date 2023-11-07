Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. BYU football game

The Iowa State football team (5-4) goes on the road to BYU (5-4) on Saturday for a 9:15 p.m. Big 12 Conference game. The Cyclones are 4-2 in the league, and the Cougars are 2-4.

Iowa State is coming off a 28-21 home loss vs. Kansas last Saturday. BYU lost 37-7 at West Virginia last Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. BYU matchup.

How to watch Iowa State vs. BYU football

TV: ESPN

Livestream: espn.com/watch

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. BYU on Fubo

What time does the Iowa State vs. BYU football game start?

Time: 9:15 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 11

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Betting line: Iowa State favored by 6 1/2 points

A look at Iowa State and BYU's most recent games

IOWA STATE: Jason Bean passed for 287 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown to Lawrence Arnold after Iowa State pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, and the No. 22 Jayhawks held off the Cyclones for a 28-21 victory last week in Ames. The Jayhawks won consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008. They also reached the seven-win mark and won in Ames for the first time since that ’08 season. Iowa State began the day in a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12, but the Cyclones’ comeback bid came up short after trailing 21-3 with 9:24 left in the third quarter.

BYU: West Virginia became bowl-eligible with a 37-7 victory over BYU last week in Morgantown, W. Va. Freshman Jahiem White rushed for a season-high 146 yards while CJ Donaldson ran for 102 yards and two short touchdowns for the Mountaineers. West Virginia amassed 336 yards on the ground. That's the most under fifth-year coach Neal Brown. West Virginia jumped ahead 27-0 at halftime and cruised from there. Junior college transfer Jake Retzlaff made his debut for BYU in place of the banged up Kedon Slovis. The Cougars failed to reach 300 yards of offense for the fifth straight game. They lost their fourth straight road game in Big 12 play.

Required reading for Iowa State football fans

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Previewing Saturday's Iowa State-BYU Big 12 football game