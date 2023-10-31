Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Kansas football game

The Iowa State football team (5-3) plays host to Kansas (6-2) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. Big 12 Conference game. The Cyclones are 4-1 in the league, and the Jayhawks are 3-2.

Iowa State is coming off a 30-18 victory at Baylor on Saturday. Kansas beat Oklahoma 38-33 in Lawrence, Kan.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Kansas matchup.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas football

TV: ESPN

Livestream: espn.com/watch

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does the Iowa State vs. Kansas football game start?

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

Betting line: Iowa State favored by 2 1/2 points

A look at Iowa State and Kansas' most recent games

IOWA STATE: Cartevious Norton ran for two touchdowns, Rocco Becht threw for a score and Iowa State held off Baylor 30-18 in Waco, Texas, for its third straight win. The victory for Iowa State combined with No. 6 Oklahoma’s 38-33 road loss to Kansas pushes the Cyclones into a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12. Becht's scoring pass was an 18-yarder to Jayden Higgins on the opening drive for Iowa State as the Cyclones built a 17-0 lead. The Bears have lost all three home conference games this season and five in a row dating to last year.

KANSAS: Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for Kansas with 55 seconds left, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, and the Jayhawks beat the sixth-ranked Sooners 38-33 on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners in their final matchup before Oklahoma departs the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Previewing Saturday's Iowa State vs. Kansas Big 12 football game