Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Oklahoma football game

The Iowa State football team (2-2) travels to Oklahoma (4-0) on Saturday for a Big 12 Conference game. The Cyclones and Sooners are both 1-0 in the Big 12.

Iowa State is coming off a 34-27 victory at home against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma went on the road and beat Cincinnati 20-6.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Oklahoma matchup.

What time does the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma football game start?

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

Betting line: Oklahoma favored by 20 1/2 points

How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma football

Network: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

A look at Iowa State and Oklahoma's most recent games

IOWA STATE: Rocco Becht passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma State 34-27 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. The Cyclones (2-2) were averaging just 16.7 points per game, the lowest total among Power 5 schools, but Becht spearheaded an offensive revival, completing 27 of 38 attempts. Oklahoma State (2-2) tried to rally from a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes, but the Cowboys’ last drive ended when Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa intercepted a fourth-and-10 pass near midfield.

OKLAHOMA: Dillon Gabriel threw for 322 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as No. 16 Oklahoma welcomed Cincinnati to the Big 12 Conference with a 20-6 defeat Saturday. The UCF transfer completed 26 of 38 passes, rebounding from his three-interception performance in his last trip to Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium in 2019 and notching his first career victory in three tries against the Bearcats. Oklahoma outgained Cincinnati 322-202 through the air, as the Bearcats got their first taste of the Big 12 since moving from the American Athletic Conference in July.

