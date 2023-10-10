Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State football game vs. Cincinnati

The Iowa State football team (3-3) travels to Cincinnati (2-3) on Saturday for a Big 12 Conference game. The Cyclones are 2-1 in the league, and the Bearcats are 0-2.

Iowa State is coming off a 27-14 win over TCU in Ames. Cincinnati lost at BYU 35-27 on Sept. 29 and was idle last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Cincinnati matchup.

What time does the Iowa State vs. Cincinnati football game start?

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Location: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Betting line: Cincinnati favored by 5 1/2 points

How to watch Iowa State vs. Cincinnati football

Network: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

A look at Iowa State and Cincinnati's most recent games

IOWA STATE: Iowa State rushed for 215 yards and the defense intercepted four passes as the Cyclones pulled away for a 27-14 win over TCU last Saturday in Ames. Eli Sanders led the way for Iowa State, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cyclones averaged well over 6 yards per carry before taking a knee at the end of the game, wearing down TCU in the second half. Abu Sama ran for a 55-yard touchdown with 11:30 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 17-7 lead. Iowa State, which improved to 20-5 in its last 25 Big 12 home games. Emani Bailey led the Horned Frogs with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts – his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

CINCINNATI: Kedon Slovis threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns to lead BYU to a 35-27 victory over Cincinnati on Sept. 30 in Provo, Utah. Chase Roberts piled up a career-high 131 yards on six catches for the Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) to help them earn their first Big 12 victory. BYU’s offense had four touchdown drives covering five or fewer plays. Emory Jones threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and added 94 yards on the ground to lead the Bearcats. Cincinnati (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) suffered its third straight loss despite rushing for 242 yards and totaling 498 yards..

