Everything you need to know for Saturday’s UConn men’s basketball championship parade in Hartford

Let the celebrations begin.

Most of the UConn men’s basketball program knows what to expect in the wake of a national championship, but there are a few newcomers set to experience the thrill for the first time. The series of first pitches and appearances starts with seeing tens of thousands in Hartford for what coach Dan Hurley called “the coolest thing we got to do.”

More than 45,000 fans gathered along the streets of downtown Hartford last season as the Huskies celebrated the program’s fifth national championship.

The parade for No. 6 is set to start at 11 a.m. beginning at the Connecticut State Capitol building and heading north on Trinity Street. The line-up, with UConn’s cheerleaders, pep band and the team at the end, will go through the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell St., turn left (north) onto Trumbull St., and end at the intersection of Asylum St. and Trumbull St.

A rally will follow outside the XL Center on Trumbull Street at approximately 11:30 a.m.

There are nine speakers scheduled to address the crowd at the rally, including: Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Governor Ned Lamont, UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict, Head Coach Dan Hurley and players Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton. The order of speakers is subject to change.

Many Downtown Hartford parking lots and garages will offer discounted event parking, a release from the Governor’s Office states, and on-street parking, like normal, is free on Saturday. Note that on-street parking along the parade route and near the rally will be off-limits to facilitate event viewing.

More event information, including a map of the parade route and further parking details, can be found at www.hartford.com/uconn.