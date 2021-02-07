Everything we know about Sam Darnold and his Jets future

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws ball vs New England Patriots

Matthew Stafford has been traded. Carson Wentz might be next. And the entire league is waiting to see what the Houston Texans do with Deshaun Watson. The NFL offseason has a chance to be a wild, quarterback frenzy.

But the Jets aren’t a part of it … at least not yet.

Despite the early action around the league, the Jets still haven’t made a final decision on their quarterback plans for 2021, according to multiple sources, and there’s no indication they plan to do so any time soon. That didn’t change when they started getting calls about Sam Darnold from interested teams, according to ESPN. GM Joe Douglas may have listened, but it doesn’t mean he’s decided to trade Darnold just because he didn’t hang up the phone.

That’s because in order for the Jets to decide to give up on their 23-year-old franchise quarterback, who was the third overall pick in the NFL Draft just three years ago, they need to have a viable Plan B. At the moment they don’t.

They do not appear to be interested in any of the veteran quarterbacks who are reportedly available for trade, like Wentz, Derek Carr or Teddy Bridgewater. The Jets’ decision comes down to whether they want to keep Darnold, or draft Zack Wilson or Justin Fields with the second overall pick.

Or, yes, obviously, they could pursue a blockbuster deal for Watson. But according to multiple league sources, the Texans have made it clear they have no interest in trading their three-time Pro Bowl quarterback despite his unhappiness. The Jets can’t just sit around this offseason waiting and hoping that will change, and they likely won’t.

So for the moment, the choice is: Darnold or a rookie. What’s known is that Robert Saleh, the new Jets head coach, was sincere in his public praise of Darnold, according to sources, and that he and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur both believe the quarterback is a fit for their system. There are many in the Jets organization that truly believe Darnold still has great potential, but has been held back by poor coaching and a team devoid of reliable weapons.

With the Jets holding two first-round draft picks and perhaps somewhere between $70-90 million in salary cap space, they could easily reload on weapons over the next few months and bring Darnold back with a dramatically improved team.

There are financial considerations, too. By May, the Jets must make a decision on Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022, which could cost as much as $25 million. Obviously, they don’t have to pick that up, nor do they have to consider a lucrative, long-term contract extension yet. But it’s a factor that he’s much closer to that big pay day than a rookie like Fields or Wilson would be.

Given the financial flexibility that Douglas has created with his moves in his first 20 months as the Jets’ GM, that might not be a huge concern. But it will still be a part of any decision the Jets make.

The biggest factor, though, will be this: Do they think Fields or Wilson will be better than Darnold? Right now, it’s just too early to tell. And with no NFL scouting combine this year, it could take them longer to reach a decision, especially with limited access to Pro Days and another offseason of virtual prospect interviews thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of that, many around the league don’t think the Jets would make a move on Darnold until closer to the draft. However, there might be pressure to make a decision sooner. Free agency opens on March 17 and teams likely will want to settle their 2021 quarterback situation by then. The Jets might want to do it by then, too, since uncertainty at quarterback could impact their ability to sign a veteran receiver.

If they ultimately do decide to trade Darnold, at least the Jets know that multiple teams will be interested. The Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Washington all reportedly made a run at Stafford before the Detroit Lions traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. One of them will likely land Wentz if he’s traded in the next weeks.

The remaining five figure to be the teams most interested in Darnold – though obviously if Watson is suddenly available, that market will change, too.