Everything you need to know about Saint Omni and the Roquan Smith situation

A new day, another crazy chapter in the Roquan Smith contract drama.

Last week, the Bears’ star linebacker formally requested a trade from the organization. He cited losing trust in the organization in the new regime’s attempts to take advantage of him during contract negotiations. He also feels like it hasn’t been so much as a negotiation rather than them pressuring him with a “take it or leave it” deal.

Shortly after, Smith was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, where he’d been for the entirety of training camp. Many speculated it was a good faith move to help avoid fining Smith for “holding in” amid contract negotiations.

Then, a report surfaced that someone was engaging with NFL teams about potential trade interest for Smith, which could have serious ramifications.

Who would’ve thought Smith requesting a trade would’ve been the most normal thing to come out of this entire situation.

We’re breaking down everything to know about the current situation with Smith, including who’s Saint Omni and whether he’s actually involved in negotiations.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Who the heck is Saint Omni?

It’s pretty difficult to find much about Saint Omni. But we did some digging and learned that Saint Omni is the director of football at LifeLine Financial Group, according to this article posted by Complex back in Nov. 2021.

Saint Omni’s Facebook page, which hasn’t been updated in over two years, lists him as a “business consultant and manager for high profile NFL Athletes and celebrities.”

The Facebook page has since been deleted.

What does he have to do with Roquan Smith?

Last week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that “a person purporting to represent Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest.”

In a new memo obtained by ESPN, the NFL has identified that person as Saint Omni, who has contacted NFL clubs and indicated he is representing Smith.

Why is that a problem?

Considering Saint Omni isn’t an NFLPA certified agent, any contact about a potential trade with an NFL team would be considered tampering.

Here’s the statement from the NFL, via ESPN:

“Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating Player Contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

In a memo to teams, the NFL threatened disciplinary action for tampering violations and reminded teams about the rules involving trade talks.

So is Saint Omni representing Roquan Smith?

That appears to be the case.

Smith isn’t the first veteran to represent himself when seeking a contract extension. Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil also negotiated a contract extension without an agent. The person in question helping him during contract negotiations? One Saint Omni.

So this wouldn’t be the first time Saint Omni assisted a player acting as their own agent in contract negotiations.

Granted, these two situations are different considering Tunsil wasn’t seeking a trade. There’s no issue with Omni serving as a consultant for Smith. It’s the fact that Omni, a non-certified agent, is gauging trade interest with NFL teams. The very definition of tampering.

What happens next?

That’s the question everyone’s wondering at this point, especially as the Roquan Smith drama has gotten weirder with each new chapter.

Here’s where things currently stand: Smith has still requested a trade and it appears contract negotiations are stalled as Smith hasn’t gotten an offer he’d consider.

General manager Ryan Poles reiterated his intentions are to sign Smith to a contract extension. Now, it’s just a matter of them coming to terms on a deal, preferably before the start of the regular season.

But Poles also said he’d do what’s best for the team, which could include signing Smith, trading Smith or letting him walk in free agency next year.

