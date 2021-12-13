Everything we know from a ridiculous 49ers Week 14 win

What a wild game in Cincinnati.

San Francisco emerged victorious to move to 7-6 on the season and leap to No. 6 in the NFC playoff race.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of a season-saving win for the 49ers:

Final score: 49ers 26, Bengals 23

What a wild game. The 49ers got out to a 20-6 lead and held that lead into the fourth quarter before the wheels came off and Cincinnati tied it. Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal that would’ve won it in regulation, and the Bengals got a field goal in OT to go up 23-20. Jimmy Garoppolo guided the 49ers on a game-winning TD drive though and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to WR Brandon Aiyuk, who did most of the work en route to a 12-yard catch-and-run.

Keys to the game

The 49ers had fewer miscues than the Bengals. Cincinnati lost two of their four fumbles, and had a bad drop on what would’ve been a game-winning pick-six. San Francisco’s defensive front was superb and kept the Bengals passing attack in check for most of the afternoon as well. Garoppolo missed some throws, but he had a couple dimes on the final drive that helped eliminate some of the other mistakes he made. He also fed his best playmakers with George Kittle going for 13 catches, 151 yards and one touchdown. Aiyuk had six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown as well.

It was over when ...

The game came down to the final play. Aiyuk turned the corner after a short throw from Garoppolo and showed off his athleticism while staying in bounds and lunging for the end zone. He was originally ruled out of bounds, but a review confirmed he got over the goal line and won the game for San Francisco.

3 stars of the game

1. TE George Kittle: 13 catches, 151 yards, TD

2. WR Brandon Aiyuk: 6 catches, 62 yards, TD

3. DE Nick Bosa: 3 tackles, 2.0 sacks

What's next

San Francisco has a chance to effectively eliminate the Falcons from their radar at Levi’s Stadium. Atlanta is 6-7 and hanging around in the playoff picture, but a 49ers win would push them to eight losses and give San Francisco the all-important tiebreaker.

