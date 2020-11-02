Everything to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 9

With a Thursday night game this week in San Francisco, the Green Bay Packers released their first injury report of Week 9 on Monday afternoon.

Here’s what to know:

– The Packers didn’t practice on Monday and participation designations are estimates.

– The Packers listed 20 players, but six were estimated to be non-participants: tight end Marcedes Lewis, tackle Rick Wagner, safety Vernon Scott, safety Will Redmond, linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams.

– Wagner (knee), Scott (shoulder) and Redmond (shoulder) were the only newcomers on the injury report coming out of Sunday’s loss.

– Martin and Williams were late additions to the injury report with non-injury related designations. The status of both will be worth monitoring, especially after running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19.

– Running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Kevin King were all considered to be limited participants. All three missed Sunday’s loss.

– Of the 20 players on the injury report, 14 were estimated as limited.

– Of the players without new injuries, 12 played in Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

– Kicker Mason Crosby was limited, but it appears he avoided a setback on Sunday.

– The 49ers listed nine players, including eight non-participants. Among those: quarterback Jimmy Garopppolo, tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

– Running back A.J. Dillon was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list but does not show up on the injury report.

