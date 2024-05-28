Everything to know about the only player from Pennsylvania playing in the U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is in the backyard of Central Pennsylvania residents at the Lancaster Country Club, however, there is only one athlete representing the Keystone State.

Rachel Rohanna calls Marianna, Pennsylvania in Washington County home. When not competing herself, Rohanna coaches women’s golf coach at Waynesburg University.

The 33-year-old was hired in the summer of 2021 for her first collegiate coaching job as head coach. She now serves as an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets.

According to her LPGA profile, her maternal grandfather was her swing coach growing up and she played on Rohanna’s Golf Course, which was owned by her father’s uncle. Rohanna was introduced to golf by both sides of her family.

Rohanna’s maternal grandmother also taught professional golf, but it was her grandfather that got her into competitive golf at eight years old.

“It was very nerve-wracking to me, but after about three tournaments and a lot of encouragement, I fell in love and knew it was something I wanted to do for as long as possible,” Rohanna told LPGA.

Rohanna decided to follow in her family’s footsteps and pursue golf professionally. She is continuing the legacy of a grandfather who competed on Tour and a grandmother who not only played competitively but also was a coach at Youngstown State.

Rohanna attended Ohio State where she was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten golfer.

When not golfing or coaching, Rohanna is a mom and works on a farm.

“There are nights where I’m practicing my putting until 11:30 PM because that’s the only time I have to practice,” Rohanna told LPGA. “Our calendars include calving, breeding (cattle), golf, storytime, playgroup, and doctors’ appointments.”

Rohanna has earned $124,951 in her golfing career, appeared in 41 LPGA events, including three U.S. Opens, and made the cut in 10 of them.

Rohanna will compete in her 4th U.S. Open at the Lancaster Country Club starting on Thursday, May 30. The event runs until June 2. There is a historic $12,000,000 purse up for grabs.

