Everything you need to know about NFL free agency in 2021

It’s been a rough year for everyone, and the people who run shop in the NFL are no exception. As you read this, the shot-callers for every team are looking at the best ways to improve their rosters via a free-agency process that begins on March 17, and includes the first reduction of the salary cap from one year to the next in NFL history — and a significant one at that. The reduction from the 2020 cap of $198.2 million to the 2021 cap of $182.5 million represents a 7.9% hit in budget for every team.

So, there’s that. Teams have been re-structuring and releasing players left and right to get in compliance and see just how much they can spend on new talent, and because of the reduced cap, you may see players who would have welcomed multi-year deals in previous years looking hard at one-year, “prove-it” contracts in order to cash in on projected revenue increases in future years.

It’s a complicated landscape for NFL teams, but it doens’t have to be complicated for you, dear reader. Here’s everything you need to know about free agency as the NFL’s 2021 league year approaches.

When does free agency begin?

The 2021 NFL league year begins on Wednesday, March 17, at 4:00 p.m. ET. That's when teams can officially sign unrestricted free agents, traded players make their dents in the salary cap, and franchise-tagged players do the same. Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16 through 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 17. Of course, no NFL team EVER engages in talks with impending free agents before they're officially allowed to do so. No, really. NEVER. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1371138898844291073 In any event, here's what else happens on March 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

All 2021 player contracts expire.

All teams must be under the 182.5 million salary cap.

All teams must have submitted qualifying offers to restricted free agents with expiring contracts if they wish to retain a right of first refusal and compensation.

All teams must have submitted a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to players with expiring 2020 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

Why is the salary cap so low this year?

Roger Goodell DeMaurice Smith

For the first time in the history of the salary cap, the NFL is seeing a reduction, and it's pretty significant. Due to 2020 revenue shortfalls as a result of COVID (primarily attendance-related shortfalls) and the fact that the salary cap is based on the players' portion of overall revenue, the 2021 salary cap is set at $182.5 million, a $15.7 million reduction from the 198.2 million teams had to play with in 2020. Teams are expecting to enjoy revenue upticks this year and in upcoming years as COVID is (hopefully) managed, and new television and other media deals kick in. But for this season, each NFL had to deal with a reduction in cap room that is the equivalent of Deshaun Watson's 2021 cap hit... just to put it in perspective.

Why is free agency more difficult in 2021?

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing $15.7 million per franchise in cap room is a big hit. The relative inability to have in-person physicals, which was a major issue in 2020, also comes into play. You can say all you want about the tape, but there are other issues in play when it comes to deciding which free agents are best for your team, and with "Well, the uncertainty really doesn't play into unrestricted free agency," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman recently said. "Those are players that are in the league; scouting them is not the issue. The uncertainty certainly falls on the college draft piece. Last year, despite the fact that the world essentially closed down mid-March, we had already had Indy, we had the all-star games and obviously had a full college season with full normal access. You had all that. This year, it’s obviously different." (Of course, given Gettleman's draft history, perhaps he should view the pre-draft process as the larger challenge). Rams general manager Les Snead was more cautious in his assessment. “I think the unprecedented part being, for the first time in modern era, the cap decreases instead of increases. But again, I think many people on this planet, not just us in NFL football, have had to make sacrifices, some probably harder than others over the past year. I think in history, generations before us have had to make sacrifices for unprecedented circumstances and those sacrifices paid off to help make a strong place. So that's the unprecedented part with the cap definitely going down. That's definitely basically spurned us to have to make difficult decisions and actually have some difficult discussions with current players and figure out if we can - goal number one is for us to get under the cap so that we can begin to resign some of the players we want, but take the unprecedented pandemic and situation circumstances out of it, I do think this is where we are as an organization, as a football team right now. "Moving forward, every year even when the cap does go up, there's going to be players - a lot of the guys we will talk about, or you might want to talk about specifically, we're talking about them because [head coach] Sean [McVay] and his coaching staff penciled them into probably a very significant role in previous seasons, and we maybe basically forced to allow them to move on or choose other players and not some, things like that, and that's all what we're working through now."

Who are the top free agents in the 2021 class?

Kenny Golladay Lions

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Following eight franchise tag designations, and the deals given to Dak Prescott, Lavonte David, and J.J. Watt, here are the 10 best free agents left on the market, per myself and Mark Schofield: https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-free-agency-best-free-agents-left-franchise-tag/

WR Kenny Golladay OT Trent Williams EDGE Shaquill Barrett OG Joe Thuney TE Hunter Henry S Anthony Harris CB Richard Sherman WR Will Fuller V CB William Jackson III EDGE Bud Dupree

How much cap space does my favorite team have?

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Between signings, re-structurings, and releases, this will likely change several times for your favorite team in everywhere from incremental fashion, but ESPN's Field Yates has the particulars as of Saturday, March 13. https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1370813040854249473 What the "Pre-Mahomes" designation means: Per OverTheCap.com, The Chiefs converted Mahomes' $21.716 million roster bonus into a signing bonus on March 11. That freed up $17.374 million in cap space for the 2021 league year. The tax on that is that Mahomes' cap number will increase by $4.343 million in each of the next four years of the contract, but it gets the Chiefs under the cap for 2021. Jared Goff's 2021 cap number is $28,150 million, and Goff converted $9 million of salary into a signing bonus in 2020 back before the Rams traded him, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick for Matthew Staffoed. The move gave an extra $7.2 million in cap room for the Rams back then, but the Lions are going to pay for it, because Goff's cap number for each of the remaining seasons under contract increased by $1.8 million. After trading Carson Wentz to the Colts, the Eagles will carry a dead cap charge in 2021 of $33.8 million for Wentz, the highest dead cap charge in NFL history. Uh, yikes. It's also important to note, once again, that the Packers, Falcons, Eagles, Bears, Rams, and Saints -- the primary offenders left on Yates' list -- must be in compliance with the $185 million salary cap by the start of the new league year.

