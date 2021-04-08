Here’s everything we know about newest Eagles’ LB Eric Wilson

The Eagles signed a linebacker on Wednesday, inking Eric Wilson to a one-year deal after four seasons in Minnesota.

The deal is worth up to $3.25 million, according to NFL Network.

Familiar with Eagles staff

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) carries on a reception against Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Wilson, 26, started in Minnesota last season and he's worked with new LBs coach Nick Rallis in Minnesota and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as well. Wilson will also have familiarity with safety Anthony Harris.

Ascending talent

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) and free safety Anthony Harris (41) and middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson (47) celebrate after Wilsons interception during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

originally an undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati in 2017, Wilson is a three-down linebacker who was a full-time starter for the first time last year and performed well. Wilson solves the Eagles problem at linebacker against the pass and in 2020, his eight passes defended (tied for third among linebackers) and three interceptions (tied for first). https://twitter.com/JoeGiglioSports/status/1379906239400976388

Wilson will keep T.J. Edwards on the roster

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

https://twitter.com/PFF_Eagles/status/1379906910309085186 As good as he is as a pass defender, Wilson struggles against the run at times despite being among the league leaders in tackles. Opposing QBs had a 74.3 passer rating targeting Eric Wilson last year. Ranked 9th in #NFL amongst linebackers.

The Early Years

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Wilson began his career at Northwestern, where he was a teammate with Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, before transferring to Cincinnati where he played with Vikings RB Mike Boone. Wilson has not missed a game in his NFL career.

