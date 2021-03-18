Here’s everything we know about newest Eagles DB Andrew Adams

The Eagles added a versatile safety to the roster on Thursday, agreeing to a deal with Buccaneers free agent safety Andrew Adams.

Adams, 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, is a five-year NFL veteran and spent the last three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s everything we know about the newest Eagle.

Adams has experience as an NFL starter and reserve

https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1372574376181268483 Adams has logged 136 tackles and six interceptions during his career, starting 32 of 73 games.

Adams will likely be a starter to at beginning of season

A special team ace, Adams will likely start with Rodney McLeod likely starting the season on the PUP list.

Adams is familiar with the Eagles

An undrafted free agent in 2016, Adams spent time with the New York Giants, starting 13 games his rookie season. He spent two years in New York before signing in Tampa Bay.

