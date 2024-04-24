Everything you need to know before Messi Mania at Gillette Stadium this weekend

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are scheduled to take the pitch against the New England Revolution on Saturday night and the global soccer sensation is expected to bring a fútbol frenzy never seen before in Gillette Stadium’s history.

Saturday night’s interconference showdown is expected to be the largest crowd in Revs history. With such a massive crowd expected to congest Foxboro roads, here’s everything you need to know:

TURF TROUBLE

The most important question first: Will Messi play?

Gillette Stadium is one of just six MLS fields that use synthetic playing turf. According to Boston.com, several older MLS stars like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Thierry Henry have avoided playing on the fields viewed as posing greater injury risks.

When Messi first signed with Miami, the now-36-year-old said he had no issue playing on turf. The eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner last played on synthetic turf against Charlotte FC last October.

Another aspect working in fans’ favor is this summer’s soccer schedule. With the looming Copa América drawing Messi and some of his teammates away from the club, Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has expressed a desire to get the most of his star-studded roster while he can.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

It may not be as frequent at Revolution matches but most Patriots fans and Gillette concertgoers know Route 1 can turn into a parking lot for big events.

Fans can beat the traffic and get to the April 27 match by train for only $10 per round-trip ticket.

Round-trip tickets are available for purchase exclusively on the mTicket app. Tickets for each special event train are sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding station of origin (Boston or Providence).

rain service from Boston will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station.

The Providence train service will make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro, and Mansfield before arriving in Foxboro.

Special event train ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

The Special Event Train Service Schedule for Saturday, April 27 can be found below:

BOSTON:

PROVIDENCE:

Trains will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the match ends.

RIDESHARE AND TAXI SPOTS

Gillette Stadium’s designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location is in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Gillette Stadium also has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis are first-come first-served.

NO CASH

Gillette is a cashless venue now. All sales are now only accepted through electronic payment, including debit and credit cards, wallet, or watch. There are machines that convert cash to cards in the venue should you need them.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management are not allowed inside Gillette Stadium.

You may bring a sign as long as it is smaller than 11″ x 17″. Lights and battery packs are not permitted either.

CLEAR BAGS ONLY

Bags larger than small wristlets or handheld wallets will not be allowed inside the stadium. The only options to getting a bag in Gillette is if it is a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5″ x 4.5″.

Backpacks and bags larger than the permitted size will not be allowed even if they are clear. Gillette will also not save the items for you. Leave them in the car if you don’t want to throw them away.

The match between the Revolution and Inter Miami will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

