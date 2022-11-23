Everything you need to know about Matthew Stafford’s health and status moving forward

There hadn’t been much clarity on Matthew Stafford’s situation after he left Sunday’s game against the Saints and was evaluated for a concussion. Sean McVay wouldn’t say whether he had a concussion or what exactly his status was.

On Wednesday, McVay shared an update on his quarterback, explaining exactly what’s going on and where he stands ahead of Week 12. Stafford has already been ruled out against the Chiefs this week and is in the concussion protocol, so the team will play it safe moving forward.

It’s the second time in two weeks that Stafford has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol, making this a very delicate situation.

Coach McVay provides an update on Matthew Stafford and his status for Sunday's game in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/zeXjoXHBz0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 23, 2022

Here’s everything you need to know about Stafford’s health following McVay’s press conference.

Stafford is in the concussion protocol but hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion

Stafford has landed in the concussion protocol, which is new information from McVay. When he spoke with reporters on Monday, McVay didn’t know whether Stafford was in the protocol or not, saying he was still being evaluated.

Now that he’s in the protocol, he’ll need to pass the necessary tests in order to be cleared. It doesn’t mean he has a concussion, however. McVay was very clear about that detail.

Matthew Stanford is in concussion protocol but has NOT been diagnosed with a concussion. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 23, 2022

He felt numbness in his legs after a hit against the Saints

What caused the Rams to pull Stafford out of Sunday’s game against the Saints was his feeling numbness in his legs. He was checked out by the medical staff and evaluated for a concussion, so the Rams felt it was best to keep him out for the remainder of the game as a precaution.

Sean McVay said Stafford felt numbness in his legs and that's why he was checked for a potential concussion during the game #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 23, 2022

He flew to Pittsburgh to see concussion specialists two weeks ago

When Stafford landed in the concussion protocol the first time following the Rams’ loss to the Buccaneers, he actually flew to Pittsburgh for a consultation with concussion specialists.

Stafford flew to Pittsburgh two weeks ago for consultation with concussion specialists. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 23, 2022

Rams will take it "a week at a time," have not ruled out shutting him down

The Rams are going to play it safe with their quarterback, taking it a week at a time with Stafford. They’re putting his health before football, and there’s really no need to rush him back in a season that’s become lost for the Rams.

McVay wouldn’t rule out shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season if they felt it was the best thing for him.

Stafford communicated feeling numbness in his legs after a hit on Sunday vs. Saints, but is not currently feeling that numbness. Rams will “take a week a time,” McVay does not rule out shutting down Stafford for remainder of season. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 23, 2022

He also has a neck injury

In addition to the concussion-like symptoms Stafford has felt, he’s also dealing with a “neck issue,” as McVay called it. Even if he clears the concussion protocol and is cleared before Sunday’s game, he’ll still be out due to the neck injury.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and he's out this week with "a neck issue," Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 23, 2022

