Everything you need to know about Man City Esports at Dreamhack

All the information you need to know about our Fortnite and FC 24 pro players at Dreamhack Dallas and Dreamhack Summer.

The first Dreamhack event of the year is here and the team have travelled to Dallas, Texas to compete in their respective competitions.

Below is all the information you need to be able to follow Man City Esports at both events:

FC 24

Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt and Matias Bonanno take to the FC 24 stage once again, this time to compete for a place in the Esports World Cup that will take place in Riyadh later this summer.

Two places are up for grabs in Dallas, as well as a prize pool of $100,000. On Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June, the City duo will compete, individually, in a group where matches are a best of one and nine minute halves.

The top 16 players from the groups will advance to the Playoffs on Sunday 2 June.

At Dreamhack Summer, in Sweden, the format will be the exact same but there will be six places up for grabs if Tekkz and Mati are unable to qualify for the Esports World Cup at Dallas.

Dreamhack Summer will take place on Friday 14 June, Saturday 15 June and Sunday 16 June.

FORTNITE

Like Tekkz and Mati, our Fortnite pros Setty, Trippernn, Threats and Cold will be competing for a place in the Fortnite Esports World Cup with chances to qualify for the competition in Dallas.

A $250,000 prize pool as well as six spots in the Esports World Cup will be up for the taking.

A full list of the Fortnite rules and format for the competition can be found here.

All four of City Esports’ Fortnite pros will compete across Friday 31 May, Saturday 1 June and Sunday 2 June.

You’ll be able to watch us compete in both Fortnite and FC 24 on Dreamhack’s Twitch account.

Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish all our esports pro players the very best of luck competing.