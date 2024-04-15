Everything you need to know about the Maine Celtics’ title run

The Maine Celtics will take on the Oklahoma City Blue for the 2024 G League Championship on this Monday (April 13) night. It is the first-ever shot at a title for the Boston Celtics’ developmental affiliate, with the best-of-three series currently knotted up at one game each for Maine and the Oklahoma City Thunder G League squad.

How did they get here? How good are they, and how do G League playoffs work? What are games in Portland like in the regular and postseason? And how is the synergy between Boston and Maine in terms of developing players and winning games?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast recently sat down with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to get all the details you need to know about what might be G League Banner No. 1 for Maine.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire