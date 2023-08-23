Love Is Blind season 5 release date confirmed and it's so soon

Netflix

We were so happy when Love Is Blind returned for season four, acting as the perfect reminder for why it's one of our favourite Netflix shows of all time. With its love triangles, public displays of affection and fairly awkward encounters, it really does have it all. Now that season four is sadly over, fans are also looking ahead to whether Love Is Blind season 5 is on the cards. So here's what we know so far.

Is there a release date for Love Is Blind season 5?

There sure is! Yesterday (22nd August) Netflix confirmed we'll be heading back to the pods in exactly a month's time with Love Is Blind season five being released on 22nd September.

Netflix shared the exciting news on their Twitter, and also confirmed an After The Altar special for the cast of season four will drop on 1st September.

Netflix said: "Before Love is Blind Season 5 premieres on September 22, find out where the couples — and singles — from Season 4 are today when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1."

Before Love is Blind Season 5 premieres on September 22, find out where the couples — and singles — from Season 4 are today when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1. pic.twitter.com/jEOaxP4G9D — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2023

Bring on September!

Has Love Is Blind season 5 been confirmed?

Great news, guys! Back in March 2022 when Netflix confirmed Love Is Blind season 4 was happening, they also announced a fifth season of the show. While they didn't share *too* many details, they did explain, "The hit series has also been renewed for seasons four and five, which will each feature new singles and new cities."

Season one of Love Is Blind was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, While season two moved to Chicago, Illinois. Season three took place in Dallas, Texas, while season four (which is airing on Netflix in March and April 2023) was shot in Seattle, Washington.

So, where will season five be filmed? So far, Netflix haven't confirmed! But we're assuming it will be another major city in the US.

What might happen in Love Is Blind season 5?



Fans of the hit Netflix dating show can assume it will be exactly the same as previous seasons, which sees 40 contestants join the show in an attempt to find their future partner. The experiment itself sees those contestants go on dates in blind 'pods', where they can hear and speak to their dates without actually seeing them.

The participants go on a series of speed dates, before ranking their dates in priority order, with the list of dates they go on then getting shorter but the length of the dates themselves getting longer.

Do we know the Love Is Blind season 5 cast yet?

Netflix seem to release the cast for Love Is Blind around a week to 10 days before the season drops, so for now, we don't know who is heading into the blind pods.



