Everything you need to know about the new Lions alternate helmet

The Detroit Lions have revealed their new alternate helmet for use in the 2023 NFL season. It’s the first time the Lions will have a secondary helmet that will actually be used in a game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lions’ helmet:

Games it will be worn

The team will rock the new helmet twice. They will debut in the Monday Night Football game on October 30th in Ford Field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Detroit will also wear the new helmets in the Week 18 season finale against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that will also be at Ford Field.

Throwback logo

The “walking Lion” logo is a throwback to the one the team officially used from 1946 through 1969.

Color rush uniforms

NFL rules dictate that alternate helmets for any team can only be worn in conjunction with the official Color Rush uniforms. For Detroit, those are the solid silver/grey jerseys with white numbers and thin blue outlines, worn with plain grey pants.

Brand new color

The blue color of the helmet is one never used in the NFL before, according to the Lions. It is not the Lions’ official Honolulu blue.

No new uniforms (yet)

The helmet does not indicate the team will be unveiling new base uniforms for 2023. Team president Rod Wood indicated at the NFL owner’s meetings earlier this year that no new uniforms were in the works for 2023, but the door is open for new kits in 2024 in conjunction with Nike.

