Everything you need to know about Jets second round pick Breece Hall

Breece Hall runs with ball in black jersey

The Jets knew exactly what they wanted in the second round, trading up with the Giants to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall at No. 36 overall.

Here's everything you need to know...



By The Numbers

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 217 pounds

40-time: 4.39

Vertical: 40 inches

Stats (career): 50 rushing touchdowns, 3,941 yards (5.5 YPC), 734 yards (82 receptions), 6 receiving touchdowns

Accolades & Awards: 2020 Big 12 OPOTY, 2020 Consensus All-America, 2021 Big 12 OPOTY, 2021 Consensus All-America

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Will give NFL evaluators early starter vibes with his blend of size, power and creativity. Hall isn't very sudden in tight quarters but gets better as the run play progresses with good vision and an above-average sense for how to beat second-level tacklers. He has surprising build-up speed once he's in the open field but might not have the instant gas to become a plus outside runner. His running style is willful when it needs to be and he's adept at moving the chains on "got to have it" short-yardage carries.

The Draft Network: Hall is a patient runner that allows holes to fully develop before he hits them. When in the hole, Hall has the burst and top speed to take the play the distance—this is the reason for a lot of his long TDs. Hall is not a back that you categorize as an overly creative or dynamic playmaker, but he should be viewed as a back who can take advantage of the running lanes that the offensive line has created.

Why Hall Makes Sense for Jets

Remember Le'Veon Bell prior to joining the Jets? That's Hall through and through.

Watch the tape and you'll see a very patient runner who allows openings to show themselves before hitting a burst of speed and hitting the seam. And when he gets going, it's extremely hard to catch him, let alone get his 217-pound frame to the floor.

That 4.39 speed, and good catching ability, makes him a perfect addition to the Jets' backfield that will also feature Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman. Mike LaFleur, the team's OC, will be sure to use all of them.

Of course, Joe Douglas would never have jumped up if he didn't think Hall could make an immediate impact.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Matt Forte