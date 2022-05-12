Everything we know about Jets' 2022 schedule, including Week 1 vs. Baltimore

Jets graphic with all 2022 opponents logos

The Jets head into the 2022 season with plenty of optimism. Following an exciting free agency period and NFL Draft in which Gang Green added a number of talented players, now it all comes down to executing on the field.

The full NFL schedule is set to be announced on Thursday at 8:00 p.m., but rumors and reports are already circulating.

Here’s a look at what we know so far:

Here's what we know of Jets' schedule...

Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15: at Denver Broncos

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 17:

Week 18: