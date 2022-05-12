Everything we know about Jets' 2022 schedule, including Week 1 vs. Baltimore
The Jets head into the 2022 season with plenty of optimism. Following an exciting free agency period and NFL Draft in which Gang Green added a number of talented players, now it all comes down to executing on the field.
The full NFL schedule is set to be announced on Thursday at 8:00 p.m., but rumors and reports are already circulating.
Here’s a look at what we know so far:
Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m.
Week 2: at Cleveland Browns
Week 3:
Week 4:
Week 5:
Week 6: at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 p.m.
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10:
Week 11:
Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Week 13:
Week 14:
Week 15: at Denver Broncos
Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m.
Week 17:
Week 18: