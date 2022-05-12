Everything we know about Jets' 2022 schedule, including Week 1 vs. Baltimore

Ralph Vacchiano
·1 min read
In this article:
Jets graphic with all 2022 opponents logos
The Jets head into the 2022 season with plenty of optimism. Following an exciting free agency period and NFL Draft in which Gang Green added a number of talented players, now it all comes down to executing on the field.

The full NFL schedule is set to be announced on Thursday at 8:00 p.m., but rumors and reports are already circulating.

Here’s a look at what we know so far:

Here's what we know of Jets' schedule...

Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m.
Week 2: at Cleveland Browns
Week 3:
Week 4:
Week 5:
Week 6: at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 p.m.
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10:
Week 11:
Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Week 13:
Week 14:
Week 15: at Denver Broncos
Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m.
Week 17:
Week 18:

