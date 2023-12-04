Everything you need to know about Iowa State vs. Memphis in Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl

The Iowa State football team (7-5) will play Memphis (9-3) at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State is coming off a 42-35 victory at Kansas State on Nov. 25. Memphis beat Temple in its most recent game, 45-21 on Nov. 24.

Here's what you need to know about the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup in the Liberty Bowl.

How to watch Iowa State football vs. Memphis in the Liberty Bowl

TV: ESPN

Livestream: espn.com/watch

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Memphis on Fubo (free trial)

What time does Iowa State vs. Memphis in the Liberty Bowl start?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT, Friday, Dec. 29

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Betting line: Iowa State opened as a 6.5-point favorite

How to get tickets for the Liberty Bowl

Fans interested in buying tickets to watch Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl can find information at this link on the Cyclones website.

The Liberty Bowl website also has ticket information at this link.

MORE: Buy tickets to see Iowa State vs. Memphis in the Liberty Bowl from Vivid Seats. Here's how.

A look at the most recent games for Iowa State and Memphis

IOWA STATE: Abu Sama III ran through the snow for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Rocco Becht threw for 230 yards and three more scores, and Iowa State held No. 19 Kansas State on fourth down with less than a minute left for a 42-35 victory on Nov. 25. All of the Cyclones' touchdowns came on plays of at least 33 yards, including an 82-yard pass to Jaylin Noel that gave them the lead with 8:04 to go. Kansas State had a chance to tie the game, marching inside the Iowa State 20. But on fourth down with less than a minute left, Will Howard’s pass to the end zone fell incomplete. Howard finished with 288 yards and a touchdown pass, a TD run and an interception for the Wildcats.

MEMPHIS: Seth Henigan threw four touchdown passes and Memphis won at Temple 45-21 on Nov. 24 in a regular-season finale. Henigan was 18-of-28 passing for 250 yards with an interception. On the first play from scrimmage Henigan threw a 54-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Joseph Scates and the Tigers led thereafter. Sophomore E.J. Warner was 27-of-48 passing for 330 yards with two touchdowns, including a 75-yard score to Amad Anderson late in the game. That gave Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, 23 TD passes this season, a Temple record.

Required reading for Iowa State football fans

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Previewing Iowa State vs. Memphis in the Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl