Everything to know about the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2024, 2025 Big Ten schedules

After much discussion from the Big Ten’s power brokers and plenty of speculation from the rest of us, college football fans finally know what the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten schedules look like.

The Big Ten officially announced its “Flex Protect Plus” scheduling model. There was quite the reaction from Hawkeye fans, too.

Under this new scheduling format, Big Ten teams have protected opponents. Well, everyone does but Penn State anyways. There’s interesting news on that front as it pertains to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

From a scheduling standpoint, there was plenty to sort out with the arrivals of UCLA and USC for the 2024 Big Ten seasons and beyond. While there’s no satisfying everybody, it seems like the Big Ten’s Flex Protect Plus model has gotten mostly positive reviews.

Of course, what matters most to us is how it played out for the Hawkeyes. Let’s take a look below at Iowa’s 2024 and 2025 Big Ten schedules and then deep dive some of the finer details.

Iowa's 2024 opponents

Home: Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

Iowa's 2025 opponents

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Three protected opponents the fan base wanted

I mean, what would we even be doing if Iowa couldn’t keep battling for a bull and a pig annually? Not to worry. The Hawkeyes wound up with more protected opponents than anybody else in the Big Ten.

Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin are all protected opponents for Iowa, meaning the Hawkeyes will face that trio annually and then the rest of its Big Ten opponents.

Without running down the complete set of other schools’ protected opponents, five other Big Ten programs wound up with two protected opponents, nine programs wound up with a single protected opponent and Penn State has no protected opponents.

Though some Hawkeye fans seem to feel that the Nebraska game and the Heroes Trophy wasn’t a must, it feels like the majority of Iowa fans are thrilled that this trio of opponents will be mainstays on the Hawkeyes’ schedule going forward.

USC, UCLA right out of the chute

Iowa doesn’t get one each season. Instead, it’s both USC and UCLA right out of the chute when the pair arrive in 2024. That’s actually really fun, too.

Hawkeye fans get to invade the Coliseum in 2024 and hope it’s a frosty welcome in Kinnick for UCLA. Sure, someone could argue it would be nice to always play either USC and UCLA each season. But, it’s pretty cool to get to travel to one and host the other as part of the same schedule.

Road trips at BOTH Ohio State and USC...

Let’s face it. Iowa taking road trips to both Ohio State and USC in the same season is flat-out frightening for some. It’s also a terrific opportunity to make a big splash. Caleb Williams won’t be quarterbacking USC anymore, but that just means an opportunity for fellow five-star signee Malachi Nelson to take the reins.

Like in years past though, Hawkeye fans are the ultimate winners. Each of those two road tests will be fantastic viewing either in person or on television. Plus, look at the home slate in both seasons.

Kinnick Stadium will be rocking in 2024 when Nebraska, Wisconsin and UCLA come calling. Then, it’s Michigan and Penn State as headliners in 2025. There will be hefty challenges, no doubt. But, there’s going to be some amazing football away from and inside Kinnick Stadium now and into the future.

Pack your bags

Our own Jacob Keppen did a thorough study of the mileage that the Hawkeyes will accumulate in 2024. It’s not quite to USC and UCLA levels of travel, but Iowa will traverse a grand total of 6,682 miles in 2024. It’s the new normal and a hurdle that Iowa will need to be prepared to handle at least every other season.

