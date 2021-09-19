Everything we know in the immediate aftermath of a weird 49ers win

The 49ers couldn’t have started much slower in Philadelphia. They went three-and-out on the first three possessions and punted on their first four. They overcame it though to beat the Eagles and move to 2-0 on the season.

Here’s what we know:

Final score: 49ers 17, Eagles 11

The 49ers led 7-3 at the half and eventually stretched their lead to 17-3 with 5 minutes to play. The Eagles scored a late touchdown, but San Francisco salted away the final 3:58.

3 game balls

1. DE Nick Bosa: 3 tackles, 2.0 sacks, TFL, FF 2. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 22-30, 189 yards, TD, rush TD 3. FS Jimmie Ward: 6 tackles, PBU

Injury notes

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Then two running backs went down on consecutive plays. JaMycal Hasty left with an ankle injury, and Trey Sermon was evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head on the next play. Running back Elijah Mitchell was also bothered by a shoulder injury late in the game. Kyle Juszczyk left the final drive with some apparent cramping, too.

3 big things

1. Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back: It was a brutal start for Garoppolo, who after one quarter was 3-7 for 19 yards. He completed 19 of his final 23 throws for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown and picked up multiple first downs with his legs. That was a big-time game for the QB with the rest of the offense struggling some. 2. Jimmie Ward's 2 plays: Ward came up with two huge plays. The first one came in the second quarter when the Eagles had a short third-and-goal and called quarterback Jalen Hurts' number. He was knocked out of bounds before the goal line by Ward who sliced through multiple blockers for the stop. The second one came after the 49ers made it 14-3. Hurts unloaded a deep shot for wide receiver Jalen Reagor and Ward was step-for-step with the receiver to knock the pass down. 3. Brandon Aiyuk sighting: After a week of questions about his playing time, Aiyuk came up with a huge catch on a third down in the third quarter. Garoppolo's throw was a bit high and outside, but the second-year receiver stretched and made a fingertip grab to pick up a first down. His role should continue expanding.

What's next

The 49ers finally get to head home after two weeks on the road to start the year. They'll host the Packers on Sunday Night Football in the first game with fans at Levi's Stadium since the 2020 NFC championship game against Green Bay.

