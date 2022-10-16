Everything to know heading into Eagles’ Week 6 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Eagles and Cowboys are hours away from a massive Sunday night matchup with looming playoff implications.

The NFC East lead is on the line, along with a primetime opportunity for Philadelphia to put Dallas, the Giants, and the entire NFL on the appropriate notice.

Here’s everything we know about Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Trash talking Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence fired the first shot.

Containing Micah

We dropped four keys for success in containing the Cowboys star.

Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata back

Both of Philadelphia’s top left tackles are back and healthy.

Eagles 53 man roster

Philadelphia’s 53-man roster looks a little different with Dillard’s return and Jarius Robinson on injured reserve.

Causes for concern

We detailed three causes for concern, including the Cowboys’ defensive line.

CeeDee Lamb to play

The Cowboys expect both CeeDee Lamb and Jason Peters to play on Sunday night.

5 bold predictions

Jalen Hurts and Haason Reddick going off are among our five bold predictions.

Darius Slay the Podcast and Media Mogul

Darius Big Play Slay is getting into Podcasting via Colin Cowherd’s The Volume media network.

Who has the edge at each position?

The positional battles will be something to watch, as both teams have elite talent at multiple spots on both sides of the football. The Cowboys have been praised for their defensive output early this season, but Philadelphia has the better defensive numbers and rankings.

With kickoff less than six hours away, here is a look at who has the edge at each position.

