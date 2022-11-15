Everything to know heading into Eagles’ Week 10 matchup vs. Commanders

The Eagles and Commanders are heading into polar opposite directions as franchises heading into Week 10, but a game will be played on Monday night in Philadelphia.

The Birds are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team and will look to sweep Washington while maintaining control of the competitive NFC East.

Here’s everything you need to know with kickoff just moments away.

How to watch

Eagles-Commanders will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with Joe Buck on the call, Troy Aikman providing analysis, and Lisa Salters on the sideline.

The game will also air on WPHL-17 in the Philadelphia market and WTTG in the Washington market.

Eagles 53 man roster

The Eagles’ 53-man roster has been updated with Avonte Maddox and Jordan Davis both on injured reserve.

Causes for concern

Winning in the NFL is hard, and each game will get harder as the Eagles work to remain undefeated.

Who has the edge at each position?

Philadelphia has the apparent edge in each position group.

