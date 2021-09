Everything we know heading into the Eagles’ matchup vs. Cowboys

We’re just hours away from a huge Monday night showdown between the host Dallas Cowboys and visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s everything we know as kickoff approaches.

How to watch

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 27 Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Referee: Brad Rogers In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free). Television: ESPN Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick

Betting Line

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games) Current Point Spread: Eagles +3.5 Over/Under: 51.5

Andre Dillard will start at LT for the Eagles in place of Jordan Mailata vs. Dallas

The demise of Andre Dillard has been greatly exaggerated and with Jordan Mailata dealing with a knee injury, the former first-round pick will start at left tackle in his place. Mailata was injured in Thursday's practice at the NovaCare Complex when a player rolled up on his leg. Head Coach Nick Sirianni said he didn't anticipate that Mailata would be out for an extended period of time, and added that he has confidence that Dillard, who took the first-team reps in practice on Friday and Saturday. "I've seen him have confidence. I've seen him be able to shut the pass rush down in our practices. We gave him a couple of different looks of different scout-team players to go against and I feel really confident in Andre and he should feel confident in himself," Sirianni said. "Since I've gotten here – I can't say what happened in the past here – since I've gotten here I've had complete confidence in him. I know he had that injury (knee) that set him back a little bit in Training Camp, but I've had complete confidence in him ever since I got here. Then he got that that Jets game (preseason finale) and the Jets practices and the New England practices and I just think he's looked really good. The head coach also added that the changes upfront won't impact the game plan.

