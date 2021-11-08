Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 9 game vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Chicago will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak before their bye week.

The Bears are coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense took a step forward with Justin Fields while the defense struggled. They’ll be looking to get back on track against the Steelers ahead of their bye week.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Monday’s game against the Steelers:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Monday, Nov. 8, 7:15 p.m. CST

Where: Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: ESPN

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Betting line

The Bears are considered 6.5-point underdogs against the Steelers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 39.5.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 20-13 Steelers

Brendan Sugrue : 19-13 Steelers

Ryan Fedrau : 27-17 Steelers

Nate Atkins: 23-20 Steelers

Bold predictions

The Bears don’t score an offensive touchdown… …But they score a defense or special teams touchdown Allen Robinson gets going on offense David Montgomery makes his return to the field DeAndre Houston-Carson cements himself as a starting safety

Who has the advantage?

In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Curt Popejoy from Steelers Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play: Steelers

Line of scrimmage: Draw

Turnovers: Steelers

Situational: Draw

Injuries: Steelers

Verdict: Advantage Draw

Last meeting: 23-17 OT Bears (9/24/2017)

The Bears and Steelers haven’t played since 2017, which was another memorable contest that was decided in overtime.

While rookie running back Tarik Cohen looked like he broke free for a 73-yard touchdown, he was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37. But running back Jordan Howard finished the job with a 19-yard touchdown run to give Chicago a 23-17 win in overtime in Week 1.

Last week

Bears: Lost 33-22 vs. 49ers

Steelers: Won 15-10 at Browns

Both teams are on streaks — the Bears have lost three straight while the Steelers have won three straight. These teams appear headed in opposite directions, but these contests have proven to be closer than expected.

Team ranks

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI PIT Points per game 15.4 (31st) 18.9 (26th) Points allowed per game 24.4 (20th) 20.3 (7th) Turnover differential -3 (T-21st) -1 (T-17th) Passing yards per game 127.4 (32nd) 244.4 (17th) Rushing yards per game 136.6 (6th) 86.0 (28th) Passing yards allowed per game 232.5 (11th) 239.7 (13th) Rushing yards allowed per game 125.0 (24th) 106.0 (12th) Sacks allowed 30 (32nd) 14 (T-10th) Sacks against 21 (T-4th) 12 (T-10th)

Steelers players to watch

EDGE T.J. Watt: Watt is one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, and the Bears offensive line faces quite a task in keeping Justin Fields upright against a dominant Steelers pass rush. Watt is tied for the second most sacks this season with 8.5. Only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has more.

RB Najee Harris: Harris has been impressive during his rookie season, especially in the month of October where he had his breakout. Harris was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month with 356 rushing yards, 124 receiving yards, 120 scrimmage yards per game and four touchdowns. Not encouraging or a Chicago defense giving up more than 140 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks.

WR Diontae Johnson: The Steelers lost top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster for the year with a shoulder injury, and Johnson has stepped up in his absence. In six games this season, Johnson has 40 catches for 474 yards and three touchdowns. There will be opportunities for big plays against the Bears secondary.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick: While Fitzpatrick had a down year to start the season, he remains a threat in Pittsburgh’s secondary. Over the last four games, Fitzpatrick has a 51.3 quarterback rating against. Not encouraging news for a Bears passing offense that is the worst in the NFL.

Injuries to know

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game as he takes time to rest his sprained foot, which he’s been nursing since Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson continues to battle a hamstring injury that sidelined him in last week’s game. Running back David Montgomery is eligible to return from injured reserve starting this week after missing four games with a knee injury.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play Monday night despite battling hip, pectoral and shoulder injuries. Kicker Chris Boswell, who suffered a concussion in last week’s game against Cleveland, was a full participant on Friday. Assuming he clears concussion protocol in time, he’ll be ready for Monday’s game.

