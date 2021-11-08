Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 9 game vs. Steelers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Chicago will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak before their bye week.
The Bears are coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense took a step forward with Justin Fields while the defense struggled. They’ll be looking to get back on track against the Steelers ahead of their bye week.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Monday’s game against the Steelers:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Monday, Nov. 8, 7:15 p.m. CST
Where: Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Broadcast:
TV: ESPN
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Betting line
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears are considered 6.5-point underdogs against the Steelers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 39.5.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
[listicle id=488181]
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 20-13 Steelers
Brendan Sugrue: 19-13 Steelers
Ryan Fedrau: 27-17 Steelers
Nate Atkins: 23-20 Steelers
Bold predictions
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
The Bears don’t score an offensive touchdown…
…But they score a defense or special teams touchdown
Allen Robinson gets going on offense
David Montgomery makes his return to the field
DeAndre Houston-Carson cements himself as a starting safety
Who has the advantage?
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Curt Popejoy from Steelers Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.
Quarterback play: Steelers
Line of scrimmage: Draw
Turnovers: Steelers
Situational: Draw
Injuries: Steelers
Verdict: Advantage Draw
Last meeting: 23-17 OT Bears (9/24/2017)
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears and Steelers haven’t played since 2017, which was another memorable contest that was decided in overtime.
While rookie running back Tarik Cohen looked like he broke free for a 73-yard touchdown, he was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37. But running back Jordan Howard finished the job with a 19-yard touchdown run to give Chicago a 23-17 win in overtime in Week 1.
Last week
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Bears: Lost 33-22 vs. 49ers
Steelers: Won 15-10 at Browns
Both teams are on streaks — the Bears have lost three straight while the Steelers have won three straight. These teams appear headed in opposite directions, but these contests have proven to be closer than expected.
Team ranks
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Team ranks, via Team Rankings
CHI
PIT
Points per game
15.4 (31st)
18.9 (26th)
Points allowed per game
24.4 (20th)
20.3 (7th)
Turnover differential
-3 (T-21st)
-1 (T-17th)
Passing yards per game
127.4 (32nd)
244.4 (17th)
Rushing yards per game
136.6 (6th)
86.0 (28th)
Passing yards allowed per game
232.5 (11th)
239.7 (13th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
125.0 (24th)
106.0 (12th)
Sacks allowed
30 (32nd)
14 (T-10th)
Sacks against
21 (T-4th)
12 (T-10th)
Steelers players to watch
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE T.J. Watt: Watt is one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, and the Bears offensive line faces quite a task in keeping Justin Fields upright against a dominant Steelers pass rush. Watt is tied for the second most sacks this season with 8.5. Only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has more.
RB Najee Harris: Harris has been impressive during his rookie season, especially in the month of October where he had his breakout. Harris was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month with 356 rushing yards, 124 receiving yards, 120 scrimmage yards per game and four touchdowns. Not encouraging or a Chicago defense giving up more than 140 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks.
WR Diontae Johnson: The Steelers lost top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster for the year with a shoulder injury, and Johnson has stepped up in his absence. In six games this season, Johnson has 40 catches for 474 yards and three touchdowns. There will be opportunities for big plays against the Bears secondary.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: While Fitzpatrick had a down year to start the season, he remains a threat in Pittsburgh’s secondary. Over the last four games, Fitzpatrick has a 51.3 quarterback rating against. Not encouraging news for a Bears passing offense that is the worst in the NFL.
Injuries to know
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game as he takes time to rest his sprained foot, which he’s been nursing since Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson continues to battle a hamstring injury that sidelined him in last week’s game. Running back David Montgomery is eligible to return from injured reserve starting this week after missing four games with a knee injury.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play Monday night despite battling hip, pectoral and shoulder injuries. Kicker Chris Boswell, who suffered a concussion in last week’s game against Cleveland, was a full participant on Friday. Assuming he clears concussion protocol in time, he’ll be ready for Monday’s game.
1
1