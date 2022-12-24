Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 16 game vs. Bills
The Chicago Bears (3-11) will face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to snap their seven-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where they kept pace with one of the NFL’s best offenses and defenses. Quarterback Justin Fields continues to make history, and he’s closing in on the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.
Now, Chicago will face a test against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills in what’s going to be crazy weather conditions.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s game against the Bills:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears (3-11) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-3)
When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.
Streaming:
Broadcast:
TV: CBS
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
TV map:
Bears vs. Bills = GREEN
Betting Odds
The Bears are considered 8.5-point home underdogs against the Bills, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 40.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 27-21 Bills
Brendan Sugrue: 30-24 Bills
Ryan Fedrau: 17-14 Bears
Bold predictions
Khalil Herbert rushes for 100 yards in his return
N’Keal Harry sets a career high in receiving yards
Larry Borom proves to be a capable guard
Jaquan Brisker will be this week’s defensive MVP
Cairo Santos doesn’t miss a kick
Behind Enemy Lines
We spoke Nick Wojton from Bills Wire to go deep into Saturday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.
What stands between the Bills and a Super Bowl run?
What can’t the Bears defense afford to do against Josh Allen?
How have the Bills fared against mobile QBs this season?
Who are some impact players to watch?
Last meeting: 41-9 Bears (Nov. 4, 2018)
Team rankings
CHI
BUF
Points per game
20.7 (19th)
27.5 (4th)
Points allowed per game
25.6 (30th)
17.9 (2nd)
Turnover differential
-1 (T-16th)
+1 (T-13th)
Passing yards per game
137.1 (32nd)
265.7 (5th)
Rushing yards per game
186.9 (1st)
134.9 (8th)
Passing yards allowed per game
211.7 (15th)
219.3 (18th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
143.9 (27th)
106.1 (6th)
Sacks allowed
48 (29th)
30 (T-9th)
Sacks against
17 (32nd)
37 (11th)
Bills players to watch
QB Josh Allen
WR Stefon Diggs
OG Ryan Bates
LB Tremaine Edmunds
CB Tre’Davious White
Storylines to watch
Another snowy game for Buffalo
Justin Fields is closing in on most rushing yards for a QB in a season
The return of Khalil Herbert
Establishing the run against Buffalo’s defense
Homecoming for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier
Injuries to know
Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (out, ankle); WR Equanimeous St. Brown (out, concussion); TE Trevon Wesco (out, calf); OL Teven Jenkins (doubtful, neck); OL Cody Whitehair (doubtful, knee); WR Chase Claypool (doubtful, knee); CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable, finger)
Bills: C Mitch Morse (out, concussion); DE Boogie Basham (out, calf); DT Ed Oliver (questionable, calf); DT Jordan Phillips (questionable, shoulder)