Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 16 game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to snap their seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where they kept pace with one of the NFL’s best offenses and defenses. Quarterback Justin Fields continues to make history, and he’s closing in on the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

Now, Chicago will face a test against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills in what’s going to be crazy weather conditions.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s game against the Bills:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-11) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: CBS

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

Bears vs. Bills = GREEN

Betting Odds

The Bears are considered 8.5-point home underdogs against the Bills, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 40.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

  • Alyssa Barbieri: 27-21 Bills

  • Brendan Sugrue: 30-24 Bills

  • Ryan Fedrau: 17-14 Bears

Read our full analysis

Bold predictions

  1. Khalil Herbert rushes for 100 yards in his return

  2. N’Keal Harry sets a career high in receiving yards

  3. Larry Borom proves to be a capable guard

  4. Jaquan Brisker will be this week’s defensive MVP

  5. Cairo Santos doesn’t miss a kick

Read our full analysis

Behind Enemy Lines

We spoke Nick Wojton from Bills Wire to go deep into Saturday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

  • What stands between the Bills and a Super Bowl run?

  • What can’t the Bears defense afford to do against Josh Allen?

  • How have the Bills fared against mobile QBs this season?

  • Who are some impact players to watch?

Read our full analysis

Last meeting: 41-9 Bears (Nov. 4, 2018)

Team rankings

CHI

BUF

Points per game

20.7 (19th)

27.5 (4th)

Points allowed per game

25.6 (30th)

17.9 (2nd)

Turnover differential

-1 (T-16th)

+1 (T-13th)

Passing yards per game

137.1 (32nd)

265.7 (5th)

Rushing yards per game

186.9 (1st)

134.9 (8th)

Passing yards allowed per game

211.7 (15th)

219.3 (18th)

Rushing yards allowed per game

143.9 (27th)

106.1 (6th)

Sacks allowed

48 (29th)

30 (T-9th)

Sacks against

17 (32nd)

37 (11th)

via Team Rankings

Bills players to watch

  • QB Josh Allen

  • WR Stefon Diggs

  • OG Ryan Bates

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds

  • CB Tre’Davious White

Read our analysis

Storylines to watch

  • Another snowy game for Buffalo

  • Justin Fields is closing in on most rushing yards for a QB in a season

  • The return of Khalil Herbert

  • Establishing the run against Buffalo’s defense

  • Homecoming for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

Read our analysis

Injuries to know

Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (out, ankle); WR Equanimeous St. Brown (out, concussion); TE Trevon Wesco (out, calf); OL Teven Jenkins (doubtful, neck); OL Cody Whitehair (doubtful, knee); WR Chase Claypool (doubtful, knee); CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable, finger)

Bills: C Mitch Morse (out, concussion); DE Boogie Basham (out, calf); DT Ed Oliver (questionable, calf); DT Jordan Phillips (questionable, shoulder)

