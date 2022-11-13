Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 10 game vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their two-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where Chicago’s offense stole the show. Particularly quarterback Justin Fields, who rushed for an NFL record 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. now, the Bears will look to continue to build on their offensive success against a Lions defense that’s been one of the worst in the league.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Lions:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears (3-6) vs. Detroit Lions (2-6)
When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Broadcast:
TV: FOX
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
TV map:
Bears vs. Lions = BLUE
Kickoff Forecast
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Temperature: 38 degrees
Conditions: Mostly sunny
Rain: 0 percent
Wind: NW 8 mph
Betting Odds
The Bears are considered 3-point home favorites against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 48.5.
Game-day rosterGame picks
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 35-24 Bears
Brendan Sugrue: 40-24 Bears
Ryan Fedrau: 31-17 Bears
Nate Atkins: 33-17 Bears
Bold predictions
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears drop 40 points on the Lions
Bears have 2 players with over 100 yards rushing
David Montgomery scores a touchdown
Chase Claypool leads the Bears in receiving yards
Jared Goff throws multiple interceptions
Behind Enemy Lines
We spoke Jeff Risdon from Lions Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.
Is Lions coach Dan Campbell on the hot seat?
How has Detroit fared against mobile QBs this season?
Is the Lions defense as bad as their 32nd ranking?
What’s been working (and not working) for Detroit’s offense?
Who wins?
Last meeting: 16-14 Bears (Nov. 25, 2021)
USA Today Sports
Team rankings
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
CHI
DET
Points per game
20.8 (21st)
23.5 (12th)
Points allowed per game
24 (21st)
29.3 (32nd)
Turnover differential
+1 (T-13th)
-3 (T-22nd)
Passing yards per game
125.7 (32nd)
241.3 (8th)
Rushing yards per game
195.4 (1st)
134.1 (9th)
Passing yards allowed per game
200.7 (10th)
268.5 (29th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
147.2 (30th)
48.8 (31st)
Sacks allowed
33 (31st)
13 (4th)
Sacks against
13 (29th)
12 (T-30th)
via Team Rankings
Lions players to watch
USA Today Sports
QB Jared Goff
RB D’Andre Swift
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
DE Aidan Hutchinson
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Injuries to know
Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (out, ankle); DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (doubtful, knee); CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable, oblique); RG Teven Jenkins (questionable, hip)
Lions: WR Josh Reynolds (out, back); OT Matt Nelson (doubtful, calf); S Kerby Joseph (questionable, concussion); LB Malcolm Rodriguez (questionable, elbow); S Ifeatu Melifonwu (questionable, ankle); CB Chase Lucas (questionable, ankle)
Storyline to watch: Will Justin Fields open things up in the passing game?
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Lions have struggled to stop teams from throwing the ball successfully. Quarterbacks are averaging 268.5 yards and a quarterback rating of 101.5 compared to the NFL average rating of 89.2.
Will Justin Fields be able to take advantage of Detroit’s weak pass defense? Over the last three games, he is averaging 150 yards per game and a quarterback rating of 103.7. The Lions will offer an excellent opportunity for Fields to have his second 200+ yard passing game this season. — Nate Atkins