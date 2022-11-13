Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 10 game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their two-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where Chicago’s offense stole the show. Particularly quarterback Justin Fields, who rushed for an NFL record 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. now, the Bears will look to continue to build on their offensive success against a Lions defense that’s been one of the worst in the league.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Lions:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-6) vs. Detroit Lions (2-6)

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: FOX

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

Bears vs. Lions = BLUE

Kickoff Forecast

Temperature: 38 degrees

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Rain: 0 percent

Wind: NW 8 mph

Betting Odds

The Bears are considered 3-point home favorites against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 48.5.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 35-24 Bears

Brendan Sugrue : 40-24 Bears

Ryan Fedrau : 31-17 Bears

Nate Atkins: 33-17 Bears

Bold predictions

Bears drop 40 points on the Lions Bears have 2 players with over 100 yards rushing David Montgomery scores a touchdown Chase Claypool leads the Bears in receiving yards Jared Goff throws multiple interceptions

Behind Enemy Lines

We spoke Jeff Risdon from Lions Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

Is Lions coach Dan Campbell on the hot seat?

How has Detroit fared against mobile QBs this season?

Is the Lions defense as bad as their 32nd ranking?

What’s been working (and not working) for Detroit’s offense?

Who wins?

Last meeting: 16-14 Bears (Nov. 25, 2021)

Team rankings

CHI DET Points per game 20.8 (21st) 23.5 (12th) Points allowed per game 24 (21st) 29.3 (32nd) Turnover differential +1 (T-13th) -3 (T-22nd) Passing yards per game 125.7 (32nd) 241.3 (8th) Rushing yards per game 195.4 (1st) 134.1 (9th) Passing yards allowed per game 200.7 (10th) 268.5 (29th) Rushing yards allowed per game 147.2 (30th) 48.8 (31st) Sacks allowed 33 (31st) 13 (4th) Sacks against 13 (29th) 12 (T-30th)

via Team Rankings

Lions players to watch

QB Jared Goff

RB D’Andre Swift

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

DE Aidan Hutchinson

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Injuries to know

Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (out, ankle); DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (doubtful, knee); CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable, oblique); RG Teven Jenkins (questionable, hip)

Lions: WR Josh Reynolds (out, back); OT Matt Nelson (doubtful, calf); S Kerby Joseph (questionable, concussion); LB Malcolm Rodriguez (questionable, elbow); S Ifeatu Melifonwu (questionable, ankle); CB Chase Lucas (questionable, ankle)

Storyline to watch: Will Justin Fields open things up in the passing game?

The Lions have struggled to stop teams from throwing the ball successfully. Quarterbacks are averaging 268.5 yards and a quarterback rating of 101.5 compared to the NFL average rating of 89.2.

Will Justin Fields be able to take advantage of Detroit’s weak pass defense? Over the last three games, he is averaging 150 yards per game and a quarterback rating of 103.7. The Lions will offer an excellent opportunity for Fields to have his second 200+ yard passing game this season. — Nate Atkins

