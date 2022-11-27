Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 12 game vs. Jets
The Chicago Bears (3-8) will face the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their four-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury. He’s officially a game-time decision for this Week 12 contest, which means we’ll most likely see Trevor Siemian in his place.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears (3-8) vs. New York Jets (6-4)
When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, N.J.
Streaming:
Broadcast:
TV: FOX
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
TV map:
Bears vs. Jets = BLUE
Betting Odds
The Bears are considered 7-point road underdogs against the Jets, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 38.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 23-17 Jets
Brendan Sugrue: 24-20 Jets
Ryan Fedrau: 27-21 Bears
Nate Atkins: 17-14 Jets
Bold predictions
Trevor Siemian gets the start at QB
Siemian gets sacked at least 5 times
David Montgomery gets his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2
Garrett Wilson has a career day
Eddie Jackson gets interception No. 5
Behind Enemy Lines
We spoke Billy Riccette from Jets Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.
Is Zach Wilson done in New York?
What changes with Mike White under center?
Is there any slowing down this dominant Jets defensive front?
Who wins?
Last meeting: 24-10 Bears (Oct. 28, 2018)
Team rankings
CHI
NYJ
Points per game
21.9 (17th)
19.9 (22nd)
Points allowed per game
24.9 (27th)
18.6 (9th)
Turnover differential
+1 (T-8th)
+1 (T-8th)
Passing yards per game
128.1 (32nd)
201.5 (25th)
Rushing yards per game
197.9 (1st)
110.3 (20th)
Passing yards allowed per game
196.8 (9th)
200.8 (10th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
142.6 (29th)
109.7 (9th)
Sacks allowed
40 (T-32nd)
25 (T-16th)
Sacks against
15 (31st)
32 (T-4th)
Jets players to watch
QB Mike White
WR Garrett Wilson
DT Quinnen Williams
CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Injuries to know
Bears: QB Justin Fields (questionable, shoulder); S Jaquan Brisker (concussion, out); CB Kyler Gordon (concussion, out); LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion, out)
Jets: NT Sheldon Rankins (out, elbow); TE Kenny Yeboah (doubtful, calf); OT Duane Brown (questionable, shoulder)
Storyline to watch: A game (most likely) without Justin Fields
The Bears offense since Week 6 is unrecognizable. Chicago averaged 274 yards and 17.2 points per game through the first five weeks. Over the last six weeks, the offense improved to 369 yards and 25.8 points per game.
Chicago’s success is coming from designed runs for Justin Fields. However, the offense will look completely different if the Bears are without their second-year quarterback and relying on Trevor Siemian.
Don’t be surprised if the former Northwestern quarterback looks good on Sunday. The current Bears offense caters to his strengths. Siemian is a great quarterback when throwing the ball short, in the middle of the field, and outside. However, he isn’t a dual threat as a quarterback and could be better at throwing deep passes.
During his time in Denver, his two favorite targets were Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. This could mean a big day for Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney but a quiet day for Cole Kmet. — Nate Atkins