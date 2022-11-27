Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 12 game vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will face the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their four-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury. He’s officially a game-time decision for this Week 12 contest, which means we’ll most likely see Trevor Siemian in his place.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-8) vs. New York Jets (6-4)

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: FOX

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

Bears vs. Jets = BLUE

Betting Odds

The Bears are considered 7-point road underdogs against the Jets, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 38.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 23-17 Jets

Brendan Sugrue : 24-20 Jets

Ryan Fedrau : 27-21 Bears

Nate Atkins: 17-14 Jets

Bold predictions

Trevor Siemian gets the start at QB Siemian gets sacked at least 5 times David Montgomery gets his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2 Garrett Wilson has a career day Eddie Jackson gets interception No. 5

Behind Enemy Lines

We spoke Billy Riccette from Jets Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

Is Zach Wilson done in New York?

What changes with Mike White under center?

Is there any slowing down this dominant Jets defensive front?

Who wins?

Last meeting: 24-10 Bears (Oct. 28, 2018)

Team rankings

CHI NYJ Points per game 21.9 (17th) 19.9 (22nd) Points allowed per game 24.9 (27th) 18.6 (9th) Turnover differential +1 (T-8th) +1 (T-8th) Passing yards per game 128.1 (32nd) 201.5 (25th) Rushing yards per game 197.9 (1st) 110.3 (20th) Passing yards allowed per game 196.8 (9th) 200.8 (10th) Rushing yards allowed per game 142.6 (29th) 109.7 (9th) Sacks allowed 40 (T-32nd) 25 (T-16th) Sacks against 15 (31st) 32 (T-4th)

Jets players to watch

QB Mike White

WR Garrett Wilson

DT Quinnen Williams

CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Injuries to know

Bears: QB Justin Fields (questionable, shoulder); S Jaquan Brisker (concussion, out); CB Kyler Gordon (concussion, out); LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion, out)

Jets: NT Sheldon Rankins (out, elbow); TE Kenny Yeboah (doubtful, calf); OT Duane Brown (questionable, shoulder)

Storyline to watch: A game (most likely) without Justin Fields

The Bears offense since Week 6 is unrecognizable. Chicago averaged 274 yards and 17.2 points per game through the first five weeks. Over the last six weeks, the offense improved to 369 yards and 25.8 points per game.

Chicago’s success is coming from designed runs for Justin Fields. However, the offense will look completely different if the Bears are without their second-year quarterback and relying on Trevor Siemian.

Don’t be surprised if the former Northwestern quarterback looks good on Sunday. The current Bears offense caters to his strengths. Siemian is a great quarterback when throwing the ball short, in the middle of the field, and outside. However, he isn’t a dual threat as a quarterback and could be better at throwing deep passes.

During his time in Denver, his two favorite targets were Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. This could mean a big day for Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney but a quiet day for Cole Kmet. — Nate Atkins

