Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 15 game vs. Eagles
The Chicago Bears (3-10) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their six-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, which allowed some players like rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon to get healthy. But they’ll face their toughest test this season when they host a red-hot Eagles team that’s contending for a Super Bowl.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears (3-10) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)
When: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Broadcast:
TV: FOX
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
TV map:
Bears vs. Eagles = BLUE
Betting Odds
The Bears are considered 8.5-point home underdogs against the Eagles, according to BetMGM. The over/under is 48.5.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 41-24 Eagles
Brendan Sugrue: 38-24 Eagles
Ryan Fedrau: 31-16 Eagles
Bold predictions
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts combine for 200 rushing yards
Velus Jones Jr. scores his first TD since October
Cole Kmet gets his first 100-yard receiving game
Jaquan Brisker gets his fourth sack of the season
Behind Enemy Lines
We spoke Glenn Erby from Eagles Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.
What stands between the Eagles and a Super Bowl run?
What’s been the biggest factor in Jalen Hurts’ improvement?
Which aspect of Philly’s high-powered offense will be most difficult to stop?
Is there an area of weakness on this dominant Eagles defense?
Last meeting: 22-14 Eagles (Nov. 3, 2019)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Team rankings
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
CHI
PHI
Points per game
20.8 (19th)
29.7 (1st)
Points allowed per game
25.6 (29th)
19.1 (7th)
Turnover differential
-3 (T-24th)
+14 (1st)
Passing yards per game
140.6 (32nd)
229.8 (14th)
Rushing yards per game
189.2 (1st)
162.2 (2nd)
Passing yards allowed per game
204.2 (11th)
178.7 (1st)
Rushing yards allowed per game
146.3 (27th)
118.3 (18th)
Sacks allowed
42 (28th)
34 (T-20th)
Sacks against
16 (32nd)
49 (1st)
via Team Rankings
Eagles players to watch
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
QB Jalen Hurts
RB Miles Sanders
WR A.J. Brown
DT Jordan Davis
LB Haason Reddick
CB Darius Slay
Injuries to know
Bears: WR Chase Claypool (out, knee); OL Larry Borom (doubtful, knee); TE Trevon Wesco (out, calf); WR N/Keal Harry (questionable, back); CB Kindle Vildor (questionable, ankle)
Eagles: S Reed Blakenship (out, knee)