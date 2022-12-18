Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 15 game vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears (3-10) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their six-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, which allowed some players like rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon to get healthy. But they’ll face their toughest test this season when they host a red-hot Eagles team that’s contending for a Super Bowl.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-10) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: FOX

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

Bears vs. Eagles = BLUE

Betting Odds

The Bears are considered 8.5-point home underdogs against the Eagles, according to BetMGM. The over/under is 48.5.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 41-24 Eagles

Brendan Sugrue : 38-24 Eagles

Ryan Fedrau: 31-16 Eagles

Bold predictions

Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts combine for 200 rushing yards Velus Jones Jr. scores his first TD since October Cole Kmet gets his first 100-yard receiving game Jaquan Brisker gets his fourth sack of the season

Behind Enemy Lines

We spoke Glenn Erby from Eagles Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

What stands between the Eagles and a Super Bowl run?

What’s been the biggest factor in Jalen Hurts’ improvement?

Which aspect of Philly’s high-powered offense will be most difficult to stop?

Is there an area of weakness on this dominant Eagles defense?

Last meeting: 22-14 Eagles (Nov. 3, 2019)

Team rankings

CHI PHI Points per game 20.8 (19th) 29.7 (1st) Points allowed per game 25.6 (29th) 19.1 (7th) Turnover differential -3 (T-24th) +14 (1st) Passing yards per game 140.6 (32nd) 229.8 (14th) Rushing yards per game 189.2 (1st) 162.2 (2nd) Passing yards allowed per game 204.2 (11th) 178.7 (1st) Rushing yards allowed per game 146.3 (27th) 118.3 (18th) Sacks allowed 42 (28th) 34 (T-20th) Sacks against 16 (32nd) 49 (1st)

Eagles players to watch

QB Jalen Hurts

RB Miles Sanders

WR A.J. Brown

DT Jordan Davis

LB Haason Reddick

CB Darius Slay

Injuries to know

Bears: WR Chase Claypool (out, knee); OL Larry Borom (doubtful, knee); TE Trevon Wesco (out, calf); WR N/Keal Harry (questionable, back); CB Kindle Vildor (questionable, ankle)

Eagles: S Reed Blakenship (out, knee)

