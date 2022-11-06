Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 9 game vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a rough Week 8 loss.
The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense thrived. With Roquan Smith being traded to Baltimore, things won’t be easier on this Chicago defense. Meanwhile, the Bears are finally starting to roll on offense, where quarterback Justin Fields has been instrumental in their success over the last couple of weeks.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears (3-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (5-3)
When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Broadcast:
TV: CBS
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Betting odds
The Bears are considered 4-point home underdogs against the Dolphins, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 46.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 35-27 Dolphins
Brendan Sugrue: 33-24 Dolphins
Ryan Fedrau: 33-27 Dolphins
Nate Atkins: 23-21 Dolphins
Jarrett Bailey: 30-26 Bears
Bold predictions
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Justin Fields has 300 total yards
Chase Claypool catches a red zone touchdown
Riley Reiff continues starting over Larry Borom
Jack Sanborn has double-digit tackles
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combine for under 175 yards receiving
Behind Enemy Lines
We spoke Mike Masala from Dolphins Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.
Thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s improvement?
How have the Dolphins fared against mobile QBs this season?
Is there any hope of containing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?
What will Bradley Chubb bring to Miami’s pass rush?
Who wins?
Last meeting: 31-28 OT Dolphins (Oct. 14, 2018
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Team rankings
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
CHI
MIA
Points per game
19.4 (23rd)
22.3 (16th)
Points allowed per game
22.6 (19th)
24 (22nd)
Turnover differential
+1 (T-13th)
-3 (T-23rd)
Passing yards per game
126.9 (32nd)
292.5 (3rd)
Rushing yards per game
188.4 (1st)
88.1 (28th)
Passing yards allowed per game
188 (5th)
262.1 (26th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
156 (31st)
100.6 (6th)
Sacks allowed
31 (32nd)
17 (T-12th)
Sacks against
13 (28th)
15 (T-21st)
via Team Rankings
Dolphins players to watch
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Raheem Mostert
WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle
EDGE Bradley Chubb
S Jevon Holland
Injuries to know
Bears: OL Ja’Tyre Carter (questionable, illness)
Dolphins: WR River Cracraft (out, illness); OT Austin Jackson (doubtful, ankle/calf); OT Terron Armstead (questionable, toe/Achilles); TE Tanner Conner (questionable, knee); CB Eric Rowe (questionable, hip); OLB Jaelan Phillips (questionable, quad)
Storyline to watch: How many snaps will Chase Claypool play?
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Eberflus said the Bears’ new wide receiver would play between 10-35 snaps. That’s a pretty wide range, considering the Bears offense averages 60 plays per game. Since 2020, Claypool played 63% of offensive snaps, growing to 86% this year before getting traded.
Given that it’s the season’s mid-point, the Bears will hopefully get Claypool on the field for 50+ snaps per game sooner than later.
The addition of Claypool’s 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown would make him the Bears’ leader in receptions, second-leading receiver in yards, and tied for second-most touchdowns. — Nate Atkins