Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 9 game vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a rough Week 8 loss.

The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense thrived. With Roquan Smith being traded to Baltimore, things won’t be easier on this Chicago defense. Meanwhile, the Bears are finally starting to roll on offense, where quarterback Justin Fields has been instrumental in their success over the last couple of weeks.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: CBS

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Betting odds

The Bears are considered 4-point home underdogs against the Dolphins, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 46.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 35-27 Dolphins

Brendan Sugrue : 33-24 Dolphins

Ryan Fedrau : 33-27 Dolphins

Nate Atkins : 23-21 Dolphins

Jarrett Bailey: 30-26 Bears

Bold predictions

Justin Fields has 300 total yards Chase Claypool catches a red zone touchdown Riley Reiff continues starting over Larry Borom Jack Sanborn has double-digit tackles Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combine for under 175 yards receiving

Behind Enemy Lines

We spoke Mike Masala from Dolphins Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

Thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s improvement?

How have the Dolphins fared against mobile QBs this season?

Is there any hope of containing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

What will Bradley Chubb bring to Miami’s pass rush?

Who wins?

Last meeting: 31-28 OT Dolphins (Oct. 14, 2018

Team rankings

CHI MIA Points per game 19.4 (23rd) 22.3 (16th) Points allowed per game 22.6 (19th) 24 (22nd) Turnover differential +1 (T-13th) -3 (T-23rd) Passing yards per game 126.9 (32nd) 292.5 (3rd) Rushing yards per game 188.4 (1st) 88.1 (28th) Passing yards allowed per game 188 (5th) 262.1 (26th) Rushing yards allowed per game 156 (31st) 100.6 (6th) Sacks allowed 31 (32nd) 17 (T-12th) Sacks against 13 (28th) 15 (T-21st)

Dolphins players to watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa

RB Raheem Mostert

WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

EDGE Bradley Chubb

S Jevon Holland

Injuries to know

Bears: OL Ja’Tyre Carter (questionable, illness)

Dolphins: WR River Cracraft (out, illness); OT Austin Jackson (doubtful, ankle/calf); OT Terron Armstead (questionable, toe/Achilles); TE Tanner Conner (questionable, knee); CB Eric Rowe (questionable, hip); OLB Jaelan Phillips (questionable, quad)

Storyline to watch: How many snaps will Chase Claypool play?

Matt Eberflus said the Bears’ new wide receiver would play between 10-35 snaps. That’s a pretty wide range, considering the Bears offense averages 60 plays per game. Since 2020, Claypool played 63% of offensive snaps, growing to 86% this year before getting traded.

Given that it’s the season’s mid-point, the Bears will hopefully get Claypool on the field for 50+ snaps per game sooner than later.

The addition of Claypool’s 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown would make him the Bears’ leader in receptions, second-leading receiver in yards, and tied for second-most touchdowns. — Nate Atkins

