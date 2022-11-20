Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 11 game vs. Falcons
The Chicago Bears (3-7) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their three-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where Chicago’s offense continued to ascend and quarterback Justin Fields continues to shine. The Bears have averaged 31 points in the last four games, and they have a chance to put up some points against this Falcons defense.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears (3-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
When: Sunday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.
Streaming:
Broadcast:
TV: FOX
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
TV map:
Bears vs. Falcons = BLUE
Betting Odds
The Bears are considered 3-point road underdogs against the Falcons, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 48.5.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 30-27 Bears
Brendan Sugrue: 31-28 Falcons
Ryan Fedrau: 31-27 Bears
Nate Atkins: 24-23 Falcons
Bold predictions
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Justin Fields rushes for 100 yards once again
Fields throws for 2+ touchdowns
Velus Jones plays this week
Kyle Pitts has his breakout game of the season
Marcus Mariota gets sacked 3 times
Behind Enemy Lines
We spoke Matt Urben from Falcons Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.
How close are the Falcons to handing the reins over to rookie Desmond Ridder?
Is there any slowing down Atlanta’s fourth-best rushing attack?
Can Justin Fields find success in the passing game?
Who wins?
Last meeting: 30-26 Bears (Sept. 27, 2020)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Team rankings
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
CHI
ATL
Points per game
21.7 (20th)
23.2 (12th)
Points allowed per game
24.7 (25th)
25 (27th)
Turnover differential
0 (T-14th)
0 (T-14th)
Passing yards per game
128.1 (32nd)
156.8 (30th)
Rushing yards per game
201.7 (1st)
160.4 (4th)
Passing yards allowed per game
203.4 (10th)
280.1 (32nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game
142 (28th)
119.4 (18th)
Sacks allowed
36 (T-32nd)
26 (23rd)
Sacks against
15 (T-28th)
13 (31st)
Falcons players to watch
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
WR Drake London
TE Kyle Pitts
DT Grady Jarrett
S Richie Grant
Injuries to know
Bears: WR N’Keal Harry (out, illness); DB Dane Cruikshank (out, hamstring); RG Teven Jenkins (questionable, hip); DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (questionable, knee); CB Kindle Vildor (questionable, ankle)
Falcons: TE Feleipe Franks (out, calf); CB A.J. Terrell (questionable, hamstring); S Erik Harris (questionable, foot)
Storyline to watch: Will the Bears be aggressive in the fourth quarter?
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Chicago has failed to close out games in the fourth quarter. The team is near its worst at the end of games — scoring the fewest points of any team in the fourth quarter.
Justin Fields has a 64.6 passer rating in the fourth quarter, which is the worst in the NFL, and only averages 4.8 yards per attempt. The offense seems too conservative in the fourth quarter when combining the Bears’ low-scoring output with these stats.
In addition to the shortened passes, the rushing attack declines, too. Chicago’s offense has its second-lowest yards per carry in the final quarter with 5.7 per rush (Bears average 6.1 yards per rush in the third quarter). The combination of poor passing and rushing kills fourth-quarter drives and losing the team games. In the final quarter, the Bears pick up roughly one less yard per play.
Against Atlanta, in a close game, the Bears need to continue to push the ball downfield and remain aggressive in the run game. Winning teams stay consistent or improve in the fourth quarter, and losing teams worsen. — Nate Atkins