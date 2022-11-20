Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 11 game vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where Chicago’s offense continued to ascend and quarterback Justin Fields continues to shine. The Bears have averaged 31 points in the last four games, and they have a chance to put up some points against this Falcons defense.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

When: Sunday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: FOX

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

Bears vs. Falcons = BLUE

Betting Odds

The Bears are considered 3-point road underdogs against the Falcons, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 48.5.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 30-27 Bears

Brendan Sugrue : 31-28 Falcons

Ryan Fedrau : 31-27 Bears

Nate Atkins: 24-23 Falcons

Read our full analysis

Bold predictions

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Justin Fields rushes for 100 yards once again Fields throws for 2+ touchdowns Velus Jones plays this week Kyle Pitts has his breakout game of the season Marcus Mariota gets sacked 3 times

Read our full analysis

Behind Enemy Lines

We spoke Matt Urben from Falcons Wire to go deep into Sunday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

How close are the Falcons to handing the reins over to rookie Desmond Ridder?

Is there any slowing down Atlanta’s fourth-best rushing attack?

Can Justin Fields find success in the passing game?

Who wins?

Read our full analysis

Last meeting: 30-26 Bears (Sept. 27, 2020)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Team rankings

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

CHI ATL Points per game 21.7 (20th) 23.2 (12th) Points allowed per game 24.7 (25th) 25 (27th) Turnover differential 0 (T-14th) 0 (T-14th) Passing yards per game 128.1 (32nd) 156.8 (30th) Rushing yards per game 201.7 (1st) 160.4 (4th) Passing yards allowed per game 203.4 (10th) 280.1 (32nd) Rushing yards allowed per game 142 (28th) 119.4 (18th) Sacks allowed 36 (T-32nd) 26 (23rd) Sacks against 15 (T-28th) 13 (31st)

via Team Rankings

Story continues

Falcons players to watch

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Drake London

TE Kyle Pitts

DT Grady Jarrett

S Richie Grant

Read our analysis

Injuries to know

Bears: WR N’Keal Harry (out, illness); DB Dane Cruikshank (out, hamstring); RG Teven Jenkins (questionable, hip); DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (questionable, knee); CB Kindle Vildor (questionable, ankle)

Falcons: TE Feleipe Franks (out, calf); CB A.J. Terrell (questionable, hamstring); S Erik Harris (questionable, foot)

Storyline to watch: Will the Bears be aggressive in the fourth quarter?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago has failed to close out games in the fourth quarter. The team is near its worst at the end of games — scoring the fewest points of any team in the fourth quarter.

Justin Fields has a 64.6 passer rating in the fourth quarter, which is the worst in the NFL, and only averages 4.8 yards per attempt. The offense seems too conservative in the fourth quarter when combining the Bears’ low-scoring output with these stats.

In addition to the shortened passes, the rushing attack declines, too. Chicago’s offense has its second-lowest yards per carry in the final quarter with 5.7 per rush (Bears average 6.1 yards per rush in the third quarter). The combination of poor passing and rushing kills fourth-quarter drives and losing the team games. In the final quarter, the Bears pick up roughly one less yard per play.

Against Atlanta, in a close game, the Bears need to continue to push the ball downfield and remain aggressive in the run game. Winning teams stay consistent or improve in the fourth quarter, and losing teams worsen. — Nate Atkins

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire