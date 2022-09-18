Everything to know heading into Bears’ Week 2 game vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will square off against the Green Bay Packers (0-1) in prime time, where Chicago will be looking to finally get on the right side of the rivalry.

The Bears are coming off an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) while the Packers suffered a brutal loss to theMinnesota Vikings (1-0) in Week 1.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers:

Betting odds

The Bears are considered 9.5-point road underdogs against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 41.5.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 24-20 Packers

Brendan Sugrue : 17-14 Bears

Ryan Fedrau : 27-20 Packers

Jarrett Bailey: 27-14 Packers

Bold predictions

Darnell Mooney goes off for over 100 yards Equanimeous St. Brown gets revenge on his former team Braxton Jones doesn’t allow a sack Kyler Gordon forces a turnover The Bears win against Green Bay

Who has the advantage?

In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Zach Kruse from Packers Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play: Packers

Line of scrimmage: Push

Turnovers: Bears

Situational: Bears

Injuries: Bears

Verdict: Advantage Bears

Last meeting: 45-30 Packers (Dec. 12, 2021)

Division rivals the Bears and Packers are facing off for the first time this year. Last season, Chicago jumped out to a 27-20 halftime lead before being outscored 24-3 in the second half.

Team rankings

CHI GB Points per game 19.0 (22nd) 7.0 (30th) Points allowed per game 10.0 (5th) 23.0 (19th) Turnover differential +1 (T-6th) -2 (T-28th) Passing yards per game 105.0 (32nd) 227.0 (16th) Rushing yards per game 99.0 (18th) 111.0 (14th) Passing yards allowed per game 155.0 (3rd) 269.0 (24th) Rushing yards allowed per game 176.0 (26th) 126.0 (21st) Sacks allowed 2 (T-11th) 4 (T-25th) Sacks against 2 (T-13th) 1 (T-23rd)

Packers players to watch

QB Aaron Rodgers: The reigning MVP of the league doesn’t seem to be a fast starter in his late 30s. Rodgers has now struggled in back-to-back opening weeks, completing 22-of-34 passes for 195 yards and an interception. It’s better than his output he had to open the 2021 season, but Rodgers was nowhere close to his MVP levels. He likely has an axe to grind and gets to take out his frustration on the Bears, a team he knows all too well. But with injury questions surrounding multiple offensive position groups, is he closer to another dud of a performance than we might think? — Brendan Sugrue

RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon: If the Packers offense is going to get back on track, it will be because of their pair of running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. The running backs are integral to their offensive success, both in the ground game and through the air. Dillon saw the lion’s share of the carries last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing 10 times for 25 yards and the game’s only touchdown. Jones carried the ball five times for 49 yards. Dillon was also the leader in receptions and yards for the day. Rodgers will most likely try to get his backs going again and stopping them will be key to a Bears victory. — Brendan Sugrue

WR Allen Lazard: It remains to be seen whether or not wide receiver Allen Lazard will make his season debut this weekend after missing the opener against the Vikings with an ankle injury. Given that he’s practiced two days in a row, however, his chances are getting better so let’s assume he’s suiting up for week two. Lazard is Green Bay’s new WR1 following the departure of Davante Adams. He had a career year in 2021 with 553 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with his big and length frame. If healthy, Lazard should be the priority for the Bears pass defense. — Brendan Sugrue

DL Rashan Gary: Defensive lineman Rashan Gary could be a problem for the Bears interior offensive line. Gary has continued to get better and better each season he’s been in the league. He had a career high of 47 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2021 and has already gotten off to a hot start this season. Gary had seven total tackles, one for loss, and one sack on the d Kenny Clark is going to get most of the attention on the defensive line, but Gary could be the more dangerous player on Sunday evening. — Brendan Sugrue

CB Jaire Alexander: The Packers secondary is led by cornerback Jaire Alexander, regarded as one of the best in the NFL. Alexander and the Packers defense were torched by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson last weekend, however. The star pass catches had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns and toyed with the secondary all day long. Alexander wasn’t shadowing Jefferson, but perhaps he should have been. The All-Pro corner was solid in coverage when targeted, but that wasn’t often. Perhaps Alexander follows Darnell Mooney for much of the night but wherever he plays, he’s someone the Bears need to keep an eye on. — Brendan Sugrue

Injuries to know

Bears: Chicago has remained pretty clean on the injury front, which is impressive given the conditions they played with in the opener. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. looked like he was going to make his NFL debut as he recovers from a hamstring injury. But he appears to have suffered a setback and is officially doubtful for Sunday night’s game. Outside of that, the biggest “injury” concern involves Lucas Patrick and whether he’ll be able to move back to center. In Week 1, he wore a club and rotated at right guard with Teven Jenkins. It certainly feels like we could be in for another rotation this week. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Packers: The Packers listed four starters on offense as questionable for Sunday night: left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. The offensive line could be in shambles if the three are all inactive. The passing game and run game could really use Lazard, who is Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted target and a top run blocker. The guess here is that Lazard has the best chance to play. Runyan is still trying to get through concussion protocol. — Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Storyline to watch: Can the Bears end their six-game losing streak vs. Packers?

The Bears could get a win on the road as Green Bay is struggling to find a rhythm on offense, relying on rookie wide receivers and a patchwork offensive line.

The Bears are on a six-game losing streak to Green Bay. The last win came at home in 2018 in a 24-17 win with Mitch Trubisky throwing the go-ahead touchdown to tight end Trey Burton with 4 minutes remaining.

Since then, it’s been nothing but heartache. In the last six games, the Packers have outscored the Bears 29-17 and extended their all-time series lead to 103-95-6 over Chicago. But this could be the game that changes things.

What better way to “take back the North” than by defeating the three-time division champion? — Nate Atkins

