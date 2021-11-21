Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 11 game vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to pull off an upset for their first win in over a month.

The Bears are coming off a bye week, where they have yet to win a game after the bye under head coach Matt Nagy. If Chicago is going to pull an upset, they’re going to need a strong, complementary effort.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Ravens:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, Noon CST

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: CBS

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Betting line

The Bears are considered 5.5-point underdogs against the Ravens, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 43.5.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 30-27 Ravens

Brendan Sugrue : 30-28 Ravens

Ryan Fedrau : 31-17 Ravens

Nate Atkins : 26-20 Ravens

Sky Kruse: 28-24 Ravens

Bold predictions

Justin Fields gets his first 300-yard game Marquise Goodwin has his best game as a Bear Robert Quinn notches another sack Eddie Jackson creates a turnover The Bears have their fewest penalties since Week 1

Who has the advantage?

In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Kevin Oestreicher from Ravens Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play: Ravens

Line of scrimmage: Draw

Turnovers: Draw

Situational: Ravens

Injuries: Ravens

Verdict: Advantage Ravens

Last meeting: 27-24 OT Bears (10/15/2017)

Interestingly enough, the last time the Bears faced the Ravens, it was with another rookie quarterback under center in Mitchell Trubisky, who has able to lead Chicago to a 27-24 overtime win in Baltimore.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the second half, and the Ravens forced overtime. In Trubisky’s first road start, Chicago leaned heavily on the run, where running back Jordan Howard racked up 167 rushing yards. Trubisky completed 8-of-16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tarik Cohen also had a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller in the first half.

But when the Bears needed Trubisky to make a big-time throw, he stepped up in overtime delivering a 18-yard strike to receiver Kendall Wright on third-and-11 to later set up Connor Barth for the 40-yard game-winning field goal.

We’ll see if Justin Fields can pull off a similar feat — this time at home — against a better Ravens squad.

Last week

Bears: BYE

Ravens: Lost 22-10 at Dolphins

Chicago is coming off a bye week after losing fourth straight games, including back-to-back outings that they should’ve been able to win. Meanwhile, Baltimore is coming off a brutal loss to the Dolphins, which marked the worst offensive performance of the Lamar Jackson era, as they totaled just 10 points.

Team ranks

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI BAL Points per game 16.7 (29th) 25.7 (12th) Points allowed per game 24.9 (23rd) 24.1 (22nd) Turnover differential -4 (T-25th) -5 (T-28th) Passing yards per game 144.1 (32nd) 260.0 (10th) Rushing yards per game 136.6 (5th) 154.1 (1st) Passing yards allowed per game 226.1 (10th) 283.3 (32nd) Rushing yards allowed per game 122.8 (23rd) 88.2 (4th) Sacks allowed 33 (32nd) 28 (27th) Sacks against 25 (T-7th) 19 (T-24th)

Ravens players to watch

…aside from Jackson.

WR Marquise Brown: Brown is a deep threat the Bears secondary is going to have to contend with, even as he’s coming off a down game. Brown is on track for 1,300 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and he’s someone who can burn a defense deep, which has been a concern for the Bears this season.

WR Rashod Bateman: Bateman suffered a groin injury before the start of the season that required surgery, where he missed the first five games of the season. But four games into his rookie season, Bateman has already made an impression and is quickly becoming one of Jackson’s favorite targets.

TE Mark Andrews: While Brown and Bateman are some impressive young wideouts, Jackson’s favorite target remains Andrews, who’s PFF’s highest-graded tight end in the NFL. Andrews ranks second in receiving yards and receptions, fourth in targets and third in touchdowns and 20-plus yard plays among tight ends.

OLB Justin Houston: Fields is one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and the Bears will have to contend with Houston and Baltimore’s pass rush. Last week against the Dolphins, Houston recorded his 100th career sack, becoming just the fourth active player to achieve the feat. While Houston is in the later part of his career, he’s still producing for the Ravens.

Injuries to know

While the Bears are coming off a bye, there are still a number of players who are banged up heading into this game. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack was placed on injured reserve, where he’ll have season-ending foot surgery. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) won’t play as Hicks is out and Robinson doubtful. The good news is safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) is questionable and gearing up for a return.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a non-COVID-related illness. He’s been deemed questionable with said illness, and the team is monitoring him to see if he’s good to go.

