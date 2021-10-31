Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 8 game vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears are hosting the San Francisco 49ers, where Chicago will be looking to halt a two-game losing streak against a San Francisco team that’s also struggled.
The Bears are coming off a brutal 35-point loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where their offenses struggled mightily. They’ll be looking to get back on track against the 49ers in a winnable game.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the 49ers:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, Noon CT
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Broadcast:
TV: FOX
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Broadcast map:
*If you live in the red regions, Bears-49ers will air locally.
Betting line
The Bears are considered 3.5-point underdogs against the 49ers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 39.5.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 20-17 Bears
Brendan Sugrue: 20-19 Bears
Ryan Fedrau: 23-17 Bears
Nate Atkins: 24-14 49ers
Bold predictions
Chris Tabor leads the Bears to a victory
Khalil Herbert scores 2 touchdowns
Rookie OT Larry Borom makes his first start
Akiem Hicks gets a sack and TFL
The Bears pull out a trick play
Who has the advantage?
In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Kyle Madson from Niners Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.
Quarterback play: 49ers
Line of scrimmage: 49ers
Turnovers: Bears
Situational: Draw
Injuries: Bears
Verdict: Advantage Draw
Last meeting: 14-9 Bears (Dec. 23, 2018)
The last time the Bears and 49ers faced off, Matt Nagy was the talk of the town — in a positive way — as he led his 10-4 Bears into San Francisco, where they escaped with a 14-9 win.
Chicago scored two touchdowns — one from Mitchell Trubisky and another from Jordan Howard — and they were able to overcome a late fumble to win their eighth game in the last nine games.
The Bears defense played their part, keeping the 49ers out of the end zone and Danny Trevathan coming away with a key interception.
Chicago guaranteed them the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff race. My, oh my, how things have changed.
Last week
Bears: Lost 38-3 at Buccaneers
49ers: Lost 30-18 vs. Colts
Both the Bears and 49ers are coming off brutal losses where their offenses struggled, and this week’s matchup is an important one at a crucial point in both of their seasons.
Team ranks
Team ranks, via Team Rankings
CHI
SF
Points per game
14.4 (30th)
22.5 (19th)
Points allowed per game
23.1 (14th)
224.8 (21st)
Turnover differential
-2 (T-18th)
-7 (29th)
Passing yards per game
124.4 (32nd)
233.3 (19th)
Rushing yards per game
131.0 (5th)
120.2 (12th)
Passing yards allowed per game
219.7 (8th)
205.0 (5th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
122.1 (23rd)
119.0 (20th)
Sacks allowed
26 (32nd)
11 (T-9th)
Sacks against
21 (T-1st)
12 (T-26th)
Injuries to know
The biggest concern for the Bears is the statuses of star edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Mack has been nursing a foot injury since Week 3, and there’s been reports that he’ll likely miss Sunday’s game to let it heal. It certainly doesn’t help that Quinn remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and there’s a real chance the Bears could be without their starting outside linebackers. Elsewhere, Akiem Hicks returned to practice this week, where he’s been limited, and there’s a chance he’ll be available as he continues to deal with a groin injury.
Elsewhere, the 49ers are dealing with some injuries of their own. They appear to be without left tackle Trent Williams, who hasn’t practiced this week with ankle/elbow injuries. That would be a brutal blow for San Francisco’s offensive line. Defensive lineman Dee Ford, who’s been big in the pass rush, remains sidelined with a concussion. The good news is receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Trey Lance were limited in practice.
