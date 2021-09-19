Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 2 game vs. Bengals
The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field, where the Bears will be looking to record their first win of the season.
Following a brutal 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, there’s plenty for the Bears to prove on offense and defense in a winnable game. But while it’s certainly winnable, it’s no gimme.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s home opener against the Bengals.