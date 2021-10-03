Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 4 game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will battle the Detroit Loons, where Chicago is looking to rebound with a win following a brutal Week 3 loss.

The Bears are coming off an embarrassing offensive showing against the Cleveland Browns, where they totaled just 47 yards of offense and subjected rookie Justin Fields to pressure in his first NFL start to the tune of 9.0 sacks. But the defense did keep them in the game longer than they should’ve been, which is encouraging heading into Week 4.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Lions:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, Noon CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Broadcast:

TV: FOX

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and practice squad:

Justin Fields makes his second NFL start

While Matt Nagy was determined for Andy Dalton to assume his starting job, Dalton is still dealing with a bone bruise in his knee that will sideline him for another week. After being limited throughout the week and deemed questionable, he was downgraded to doubtful. That opened the door for Justin Fields to make his second NFL start against the Lions, and he certainly needs it following a brutal loss to the Browns last week. The hope is whoever is calling plays will actually utilize Fields’ strengths this time around.

Eddie Goldman's return

For the first time since the 2019 regular-season finale, nose tackle Eddie Goldman will play for the Bears. And his return will prove valuable for a defensive line that’s already gotten off to an impressive start this season. The trio of Goldman, Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols is among the best in the NFL, along with reserves Mario Edwards, Angelo Blackson and Khyiris Tonga. Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, suffered a knee injury ahead of Week 1, which forced him to miss the first three games this season. Now, he’s back and ready to go.

Who's calling plays?

One of the big headlines from last week involves who will be calling plays for the Bears against the Lions. Matt Nagy’s gameplan against the Browns was inexcusable, and he’s come under fire for it. So it would be in his best interest to hand play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. But when asked about who would be calling plays, Nagy refused to answer and said it was being kept “internal.” While Nagy hasn’t come out and said it, it feels like we could be in for Lazor calling plays for the second time in a year.

Game predictions

Will Chicago rebound with a win in Week 4? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Bold predictions

From Cole Kmet’s big day to Eddie Goldman’s season debut, here are our bold predictions for the Bears’ game vs. Lions.

Things to watch

From a game-time decision at quarterback to Eddie Goldman’s return, here are five things to watch in the Bears’ Week 4 matchup — and a final prediction!

Things to know

Here are 9 things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 4 game against the Lions.

Who has the advantage?

In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Jeff Risdon from Lions Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Final injury report

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into the Lions game:

UPDATE: Andy Dalton has been downgraded to doubtful

