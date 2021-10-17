Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 6 game vs. Packers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears are hosting the Green Bay Packers, where Chicago will be looking to reverse its misfortune against Green Bay and sit atop the NFC North in first place.
The Bears are riding some momentum following an upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, a game where all three phases contributed. If Chicago is going to pull off another upset, it’s going to need to play complementary football against a talented Green Bay team.
Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers:
How to watch
Game information:
Who: Chicago Bears vs. Chicago Bears
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, Noon CT
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Broadcast:
TV: FOX
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Broadcast map:
*If you live in the red regions, Bears-Packers will air locally.
Betting line
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears are considered 5.5-point underdogs against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 43.5.
Game-day roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:
[listicle id=485883]
Game picks
Alyssa Barbieri: 27-20 Packers
Brendan Sugrue: 23-21 Packers
Ryan Fedrau: 27-13 Packers
Nate Atkins: 21-19 Bears
Bold predictions
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Fields totals 300 yards of offense
Darnell Mooney picks up where he left off last season
Khalil Mack and Trevis Gipson both get sacks yet again
Jaylon Johnson gets his pick against Davante Adams
Rodgers leads the Packers on a last-second field goal for the win
Who has the advantage?
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Zach Kruse from Packers Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.
Quarterback play: Packers
Line of scrimmage: Push
Turnovers: Packers
Situational: Bears
Injuries: Bears
Verdict: Advantage Packers
Last meeting: 35-16 Packers (Jan. 3, 2021)
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
The last time the Bears and Packers met, there was a playoff spot on the line for Chicago, who could earn the final wild card spot with a win. The Bears kept Davante Adams in check — holding him to 46 yards — but it didn’t matter. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns, including a 72-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards with four scores, no interceptions and a 147.9 rating. He improved to 21-5 against the Bears, and it was more of the same in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last decade.
Chicago got as close as 21-16 in the fourth quarter, where they opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the 25 instead of kicking a field goal. They wound turning it over on downs and Green Bay then drove 76 yards for an Aaron Jones touchdown. Mitchell Trubisky was picked off at midfield with less than four minutes remaining, which led to another Packers score.
While the Bears ended up still making the playoffs thanks to a Cardinals loss, it was another disappointing loss to a Packers team that has had their number for the last decade. Meanwhile, the Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Chicago went on to lose in the wild-card round while Green Bay lost in the NFC Championship game.
Last week
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Bears: Won 20-9 at Raiders
Packers: Won 25-22 (OT) at Bengals
Chicago is coming off a 20-9 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where they got contributions from all three phases in the win. The defense held one of the NFL’s top-scoring offenses to just 9 points — 3 points for the first 52 minutes of the game — and sacked Derek Carr three times. The offense leaned on a strong run game, even without David Montgomery, as Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert combined for 139 yards on 34 carries. Justin Fields made plays when he had to. Then there was Cairo Santos, who booted two fourth-quarter field goals to secure the win.
Green Bay is coming off a 25-22 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals, which could’ve just as easily been a loss. It was a competitive game throughout, and it ultimately came down to the team that made the fewest mistakes. There were a combined five missed field goals between Green Bay and Cincinnati before Mason Crosby drilled his second attempt in overtime to secure the win.
Team ranks
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
Team ranks, via Team Rankings
CHI
GB
Points per game
16.8 (30th)
24.0 (13th)
Points allowed per game
20.0 (7th)
24.4 (20th)
Turnover differential
+3 (T-6th)
+3 (T-6th)
Passing yards per game
113.2 (32nd)
247.0 (15th)
Rushing yards per game
126.8 (9th)
100.6 (21st)
Passing yards allowed per game
228.6 (12th)
220.4 (10th)
Rushing yards allowed per game
103.8 (12th)
102.2 (11th)
Sacks allowed
18 (T-31th)
11 (T-15th)
Sacks against
18 (1st)
10 (T-18th)
Injuries to know
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears had three prominent starters battling injuries this week in outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle). But all three have been listed as questionable, and they should suit up Sunday barring any setbacks. Quarterback Justin Fields has been battling soreness in his ribs and hyperextended knee, but he’s been a full participant in practice and will play Sunday. Receiver Darnell Mooney has been battling a groin injury for the last few weeks, but he’s been limited all week and will play.
Meanwhile, the Packers will be without cornerback Kevin King, who suffered a shoulder injury. Green Bay will now be without its top two cornerbacks in King and Jaire Alexander, who’s on IR. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who hasn’t played since Week 2, will be a game-time decision for Green Bay.
1
1