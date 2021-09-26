Everything we know heading into Bears’ Week 3 game vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will battle the Cleveland Browns, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start.

The Bears are coming off a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense forced four turnovers in the victory. While Fields had some expected rookie mistakes replacing Andy Dalton in his first significant action, Fields got an entire week of preparing as the starter and should fare better.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Sunday’s game against the Browns:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns When: Sunday, Sept. 26, Noon CT Where: FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: FOX Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Broadcast map:

*If you live in the red regions, Bears-Browns will air locally.

Betting line

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are considered 7.5-point underdogs against the Browns, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Game-day roster

Here's a look at the Bears' game-day roster and practice squad: [listicle id=482417]

Game predictions

Will Chicago pull off the upset in Justin Fields’ first NFL start? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game. [listicle id=482317]

Bold predictions

From Justin Fields' big day to Robert Quinn's continued success, here are our bold predictions for the Bears against the Browns. [listicle id=482297]

Things to watch

From Justin Fields’ first NFL start to Matt Nagy’s game plan, here are five things to watch in the Bears’ Week 3 matchup — and a final prediction! [listicle id=482383]

Things to know

Here are 9 things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 3 game against the Browns: [listicle id=481857]

Behind enemy lines

In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Jared Mueller from Browns Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL. [listicle id=482387]

1

1