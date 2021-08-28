Everything we know heading into Bears’ preseason finale vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Tennessee Titans in their final preseason game, where there will be plenty to watch and players looking to prove themselves worthy of a starting job or roster spot.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s preseason finale against the Titans.

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. CT Where: Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: NFL Network Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Betting line

The Bears are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Titans, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Justin Fields gets the start

Bears rookie Justin Fields will make his first NFL start -- preseason start -- against the Titans, where he'll get a chance to compete against Tennessee's first-team defense. While Fields won't get to work with the starting skill players, he'll get reps behind Chicago's first-team offensive line. This will be the last time we see Fields in game action until he eventually replaces Andy Dalton as the starter. So try to soak it all in.

Position battles to watch

Wide receiver : With two receiver spots up for grabs, there are some bubble players on the outside looking in, starting with Riley Ridley. Dazz Newsome and Rodney Adams are the favorites to earn those final wideout spots, but they're going to need strong performances to cement their standing on the roster.

Cornerback : There are two starting spots up for grabs on the outside and in the slot. Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns will be battling for the job opposite Jaylon Johnson while Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr. and Marqui Christian will be competing in the slot.

Left tackle : Jason Peters is expected to win the starting left tackle job, but fifth-round rookie Larry Borom is still in the mix. Peters will see his first action with the Bears on Saturday at left tackle while Borom will also get looks.

Running back: Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce will once again battle it out for a spot on the 53-man roster. While Nall has an edge, given his special teams contributions, a strong performance from Pierce could challenge him.

Titans' COVID-19 concerns

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans have nine players and coaches, including Ryan Tannehill and head coach Mike Vrabel, testing positive for COVID-19. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1430974976098803712?s=20 There were concerns about this game being played. But the game is still on track to kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Depth chart

Updated 80-man roster

Game Preview

