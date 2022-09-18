Everything you need to know going into Week 2’s Saints vs. Buccaneers kickoff

We’ve got it all. Score predictions, key matchups, expert picks and betting lines, plus all of the content we’re proudest of this week. Here is everything you need to know going into Week 2’s kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

[listicle id=115899]

[listicle id=115786]

[listicle id=115858]

[listicle id=115866]

[listicle id=115842]

Analysis: New playmakers emerge on Saints defense in Week 1 win, via Maddy Hudak

Saints offseason WR room investments meeting the moment early, via Ross Jackson

Jameis Winston is beginning to change the narrative with the Saints, via John Sigler

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire