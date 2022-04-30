Everything you need to know about Giants new WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson jumping in the air in blue jersey

After a couple trades down, the Giants selected Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson at No. 43 overall.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wildcat product...

By The Numbers

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 178 pounds

40-Time: 4.44

Vertical: 34.5 inches

2021 Stats: 104 receptions, 1,334 yards, seven touchdowns, 12.8 yards per reception

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Robinson will be tabbed as a slot receiver but that is underselling his potential. He's sudden and slick with an ability to make plays from a variety of alignments. He has gadget potential and can function as a dump-and-run target, acting as an extension of the running game...He's much lighter than Deebo Samuel, but the competitiveness, acceleration and run-after-catch talent could have teams eyeing a somewhat similar usage.

The Draft Network: I don’t see the profile of a perimeter wide receiver when watching Robinson and slotting him in only one role would be missing an opportunity to maximize his potential impact on an offense—I’m hoping to see him land in a role that will continue to ask him to line up all over the middle of the field and in the backfield. He did partake in some reps as a returner as well and I think that’s a logical extension of his skill set as a quick-footed, agile ball carrier, too.



Why Robinson Makes Sense for Giants

Let's look at the facts first. Sterling Shepard, coming off a season-ending injury, is entering the final year of his contract. The Giants have an opt out of Kenny Golladay's contract after the 2023 season. And Darius Slayton is pegged to be a free agent.

The Giants could use all the weapons they could get.

Enter Robinson, a twitchy, speedy, elusive receiver that head coach Brian Daboll said plays tougher than you might think at his size. He's had success coaching guys like that in the past, and he'll likely view him as a slot guy with the potential to maybe take some carries in the backfield (he did so in college).

Was this a reach? You could say it was at No. 43 overall considering many saw him going in Rounds 3-4. But the Giants clearly love him for a reason and he was drafted in an immediate impact slot. Expect them to get creative with this Kentucky native that balled out in his home state last year.

NFL Comparison

The Draft Network: Isaiah McKenzie (Makes sense right?)





