Everything we know about Giants' 2022 schedule, including opening at Titans

Giants graphic will all 2022 opponent logos

The 2022 season is the start of a new era for the Giants.

With GM Joe Schoen building the roster and new head coach Brian Daboll at the helm, the Giants are looking to secure their first winning season since 2016, when they went 11-5. Since then, Big Blue has won no more than six games in any single season.

But a new season is right around the corner, and here's everything we know about Big Blue's upcoming schedule:

Week 1: at Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday Sept 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 26. at 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Oct. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1:00 p.m.

Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: at Washington Commanders

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles