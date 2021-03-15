Everything you need to know about free agency and start of new league year

We’ve almost arrived to the start of the new league year, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m. CT. But before that, things are going to pick up on Monday.

Monday begins the start of the 48-hour legal tampering period, where agents of unrestricted free agents can negotiate contracts with other teams. Monday at 11 a.m. CT also marks the deadline where teams can exclusively negotiate with their own free agents.

So far, the Chicago Bears have re-signed kicker Cairo Santos, punter Pat O’Donnell, defensive end Mario Edwards, as well as five exclusive rights free agents. Chicago has also restructured the contracts of outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to free up $23 million in cap space.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT, which is when teams need to be under the salary cap and where trades and free agency moves can be announced. This also marks the time when unrestricted free agents are officially free to sign with other clubs.

We have our live tracker up and running, which is tracking all of the cuts, re-signings, restructures and new signings from early March throughout free agency:

