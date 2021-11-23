Everything we know following Oregon’s 73-49 win over Chaminade

Don Smalley
It took Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team a little while to find their footing, but once they did, it was smooth sailing.

Coming off a huge loss to BYU, the Ducks rebounded nicely with an easy — win over Division II Chaminade 73-49. The Silverswords were able to hang in there for a half as they found themselves down just 29-22 at halftime. But then Oregon used their transition game and attacked the hoop a lot more in the second half to outscore Chaminade 44-27 in the final 20 minutes.

Altman also found out a big lineup consisting of some combination of Franck Kepnang, N’Faly Dante, Nathan Bittle, and Isaac Johnson can be effective. All four centers looked a lot more comfortable playing their game in just the fourth contest of the season.

Final Score: Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Keys to the game

  • Oregon went on a 17-2 run early in the first half to build a 21-7 lead. But Chaminade used a 15-4 run to end the half to be within 29-22 at halftime.

  • The Ducks’ energy went up a notch when Franck Kepnang checked into the game and sparked that initial run.

  • The offensive strategy changed in the second half as the Ducks used their transition game and attacked the basket more for easy shots.

  • Defense was the name of the game as the Ducks held the Silverswords to 29 percent from the floor (16-of-55 shooting), including 4-of-17 from three-point land.

Players of the Game

  • Eric Williams, Jr,: 14 points, 7 rebounds

  • De’Vion Harmon: 13 points, 4 assists

  • Franck Kepnang: 8 points, 4 rebounds

  • N’Faly Dante: 8 points

  • Isaac Johnson: 8 points

What's next?

The Ducks will now face either Notre Dame or St. Mary’s in the semifinals Tuesday night at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

