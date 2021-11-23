Everything we know following Oregon’s 73-49 win over Chaminade

It took Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team a little while to find their footing, but once they did, it was smooth sailing.

Coming off a huge loss to BYU, the Ducks rebounded nicely with an easy — win over Division II Chaminade 73-49. The Silverswords were able to hang in there for a half as they found themselves down just 29-22 at halftime. But then Oregon used their transition game and attacked the hoop a lot more in the second half to outscore Chaminade 44-27 in the final 20 minutes.

Altman also found out a big lineup consisting of some combination of Franck Kepnang, N’Faly Dante, Nathan Bittle, and Isaac Johnson can be effective. All four centers looked a lot more comfortable playing their game in just the fourth contest of the season.

Final Score: Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

David Becker/Getty Images

Keys to the game

David Becker/Getty Images

Oregon went on a 17-2 run early in the first half to build a 21-7 lead. But Chaminade used a 15-4 run to end the half to be within 29-22 at halftime.

The Ducks’ energy went up a notch when Franck Kepnang checked into the game and sparked that initial run.

The offensive strategy changed in the second half as the Ducks used their transition game and attacked the basket more for easy shots.

Defense was the name of the game as the Ducks held the Silverswords to 29 percent from the floor (16-of-55 shooting), including 4-of-17 from three-point land.

Players of the Game

David Becker/Getty Images

Eric Williams, Jr,: 14 points, 7 rebounds

De’Vion Harmon: 13 points, 4 assists

Franck Kepnang: 8 points, 4 rebounds

N’Faly Dante: 8 points

Isaac Johnson: 8 points

What's next?

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks will now face either Notre Dame or St. Mary’s in the semifinals Tuesday night at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

