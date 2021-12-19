Everything we know following Oregon’s 68-56 loss to Kansas State

Sometimes the game of basketball can be broken down to the simplest thing such as who makes shots and who doesn’t.

Kansas State made its shots and Oregon didn’t.

The Wildcats improved to 10-2 overall with a 68-56 win over the Ducks in Manhattan, Kansas. It was tough sledding for Oregon to hit its shots on the road as the Ducks made just 35 percent of their shots from the field, while Kansas State hit 43 percent from the field, including 8-of-21 of its three-point attempts.

A huge plus for Oregon, however, is that it is getting more healthy as Nyara Sabally returned to the lineup coming off a knee injury, and guard Endyia Rogers made her Duck debut and showed how valuable she’s going to be as the season moves on.

The transfer from USC opened her Oregon career with 14 points, five rebounds, and 5 assists.

Final Score: Kansas State 68, Oregon 56

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keys to the game

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon had a hard time finding an answer for Kansas State’s All-American Ayoka Lee. The 6-foot-6 center burned the Ducks for 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Kansas State was able to hit its threes against Oregon’s 2-3 zone, making eight treys for the night.

The Ducks fell down by double digits early and while they were able to claw their way back into the game, they could never hit that big shot to get them over the hump.

Players of the Game

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Endyia Rogers: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Maddie Scherr: 16 points, 6 assists

What's next?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon’s short road trip to the Midwest concludes Dec. 21 when the Ducks travel to Evanston, Ill. to take on Northwestern. Winners of five straight, the Wildcats are 9-3 overall. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

